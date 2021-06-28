Headen and White return career best displays as Fareham & Crofton beat Bedhampton in Hampshire Cricket League

James Headen hits out on his way to an unbeaten 86 for Fareham & Crofton 2nds at Bedhampton. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Headen walked to the wicket with Fareham 45-3 in the Division 4 South fixture. He was still there at the end of the innings, unbeaten on 86 in a total of 221-6.

That beat his previous league best of 83, for Fareham 3rds against Bishop Waltham’s 2nds in 2010. His best remains 111 in a friendly for Fareham 2nds against Portchester 2nds in 2013.

Headen put on 44 for the fourth wicket with Ben Kissane (32), 56 for the fourth with White (25) and 76 for the sixth when Blake Barnwell. That last partnership was only ended when Barnwell (31) was bowled off the last ball of the innings.

Ben White, who later took six wickets, in batting action for Fareham & Crofton 2nds at Bedhampton. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Ollie Parvin (2-21) and Zeeshan Hazell (2-34) were Bedhampton’s most successful bowlers.

White, having played his part with the bat, was the star performer as the Mariners were bowled out for 201.

White struck twice in his first spell, clean bowling opener Ross Basketter (10) and No 3 Jagdamba Bisht (0).

Bedhampton then took control with brothers George (75) and Ollie Parvin (50) putting on 119 for the fourth wicket.

Zeeshan Hazell bowling for Bedhampton against Fareham & Crofton 2nds. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Mariners were looking good on 159-3, only to lose three wickets for six runs.

Then, after reaching 186-6, they suffered another collapse - three wickets tumbling for no runs.

White was deadly again, clean bowling skipper Brian Burridge (4), Ian Onions (0) and A Graham (0) on his way to final figures of 6-24 off 7.2 overs.

White had never previously taken more than four wickets in a league game.

James Headen on his way to an undefeated 86 for Fareham & Crofton 2nds. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Headen also completed a fine afternoon’s work by bagging 3-45 as Fareham rose to fourth in the table by inflicting a fourth loss in five completed games on their hosts.

Gosport Borough 2nds mirrored their first XI’s performance in inflicting a convincing defeat on their Purbrook counterparts.

Gosport’s 1st XI moved up to second place in Division 3 of the Southern Premier League on Saturday after bowling Purbrook out for 92 and winning by seven wickets.

And Borough’s 2nds are now up to second in Division 4 South of the Hampshire League after they routed Purbrook for 72 on the same day en route to an eight-wicket victory.

Srinath Nugegoda (3-10) made early inroads into the Purbrook order, removing opener Wayne Musselwhite (1), No 3 James Iles (0) and No 4 James Milner (4).

James Barber (26) and Alan Mengham (23 not out) were the only Purbrook batsmen in double figures while Ben Erridge (2-8), Nathan Titchener (2-18) and Dale Paternotte (2-22) were also among the wickets.