'He's the best pound-for-pound prospect in the world' - trainer Michael Ballingall's glowing Vertiz Ortiz Jr praise - but still backs son Michael McKinson to cause massive upset

Mikey McKinson, centre, with trainer and father Michael Ballingall, left Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

But Ballingall insisted that still will not prove enough to overcome his fighter and son Michael McKinson when the pair battle it out in a welterweight showdown on March 19.

McKinson is currently preparing for the biggest moment of his career against Ortiz Jr, who has 18 victories inside the distance as a professional.

The Pompey Problem is a massive underdog to come away from America with victory, but that does not bother his trainer and father Ballingall.

Ortiz Jr has long been tipped for stardom in the States and Ballingall is all too aware the size of task awaiting McKinson when he meets the current number one WBO ranked fighter.

Yet Ballingall told those believing the American will ease to a 19th career victory to think again, with McKinson and his team ready to cause a huge boxing upset.

‘Vergil Ortiz, for me, is the best prospect out there in the world pound-for pound,’ stated Ballingall.

‘I’d be stupid to disregard Vergil Ortiz, I believe Vergil Ortiz is the best prospect pound-for-pound in the world. If Mikey beats Vergil Ortiz no-one can say anything.

‘Make no bones about it, we’re not a team that’s going to America completely starstruck and just happy to be there and, as soon as we get there and we get hit with the first barrage of punches, he’s (Mikey) going to sit down and smile.

‘We know if we lose, we’re not getting any second chances with anyone, we’re pushed right to the bottom of the crop again.’

While it's an exciting time for McKinson and the city of Portsmouth as one of their own gets the opportunity to make a serious sporting statement, Ballingall is keeping his fighter focused on the job in hand.

Although 'grateful' for the opportunity awaiting McKinson and the team, Ballingall stressed he won't be distracted or overawed by the size of what promises to be a monumental occasion.

‘My excitement isn’t the same as everyone else’s excitement. I’m happy that we’ve got this opportunity, I’m very, very grateful we’ve got this opportunity, but my excitement will come out when Mikey beats this lad,’ said Ballingall.