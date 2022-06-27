How City of Portsmouth trio fared in UK Athletics Championship throwing events

Shot putters Andrew Knight and Serena Vincent took part in the men's and women's events which brought together the leading eight performers from across Britain.

Meanwhile, CoP teenager javelin thrower Callum Taylor, 17, headed to his first major championship.

Knight would just miss out on a podium position in the men's shot put, with his furthest distance UK Championship throw of 16.48metres seeing him claim fourth overall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City of Portsmouth Athletics Club thrower Andrew Knight Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

But it still represented a slight increase on the fifth-position he achieved at the UK Indoor Championships in Birmingham in February, with his top distance in that competition 15.81m.

Fellow City of Portsmouth prospect Vincent, 20, was fifth overall in the women's shot put. She managed a furthest throw of 16.27m which was just down on her seasonal best to date of 16.36m.