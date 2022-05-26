Knight's first XV will remain at level 5 of the pyramid, taking place in the newly named Regional 1 South Central division from next season.

With nearby first-teams such as Portsmouth, Petersfield, Alton, Eastleigh and Gosport & Fareham joining the Dolphins in same level 7 division, Havant will be able to offer high standard opportunities to progressive squad players even in their second team set up.

Havant RFC head coach Will Knight. Picture: Keith Woodland (070821-1)

And Knight believes with the chance for squad members to breakthrough and possibly perform at level five standard should they star for the Dolphins, it bodes well for a bright future with much competition for places at Havant.

‘It's exciting times, I think, that's our take on it as a club (league restructure). We're really excited about three of the leagues our three senior men's teams are involved with,’ said Knight.

‘What it provides is that quality of rugby to keep the development of the players and the development of the whole squad moving forward.

‘Potentially, you've got the prospect of Havant playing London Welsh or Bournemouth on week one at Hooks Lane then, the following week, you could have a fantastic local fixture where Havant (Dolphins) play against Portsmouth, Petersfield or Eastleigh.

‘Again, keeping the impetus going in terms of the club and what's going on every week throughout the season, that could be absolutely massive for us.

‘For Havant, purely focusing on us, it's a fantastic position (league restructure) because we can offer players coming to our squad an opportunity to play at as higher level as they can anywhere across the county in our second team. But with the prospect of playing at level five with our first-team. If you're an ambitious young player, it gives you an interesting package to look at.’