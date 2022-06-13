How Portsmouth teenage duo fared representing England in coveted Three Nations competition

The Lord Mountbatten Boxing Club members were both representing England in the prestigious amateur event in Barnsley over the weekend.

Paulsgrove's Wells, 16, was defeated in his semi-final bout against Scottish champion Mason Salmon in the junior U48kg category on Saturday.

Lord Mountbatten BC's second entrant in the Three Nations event, Stubbington-Bartlett, aged 15, jumped straight into Sunday's final where she was defeated by fellow English fighter Lexi Dixon in the junior U75kg girls event.

Lord Mountbatten BC pairing of Oliver Wells, left, and Madison Stubbington-Bartlett with their respective bronze and silver Three Nations medals on display

Daryl Stubbington-Bartlett, who is Madison's father and trainer of both prospects, could not have been prouder of seeing the pair from Lord Mountbatten BC make it to compete for England a little more than a year after the gym officially opened.

‘To represent your country is a massive honour, so I'm just made up for both of them, not everyone would get the chance to do that,’ said Lord Mountbatten BC joint head coach Daryl.

‘For Maddie (Madison), it's only her first season competing as a carded boxer. She's been in a national final, Three Nations final representing her country, so as her coach and father I'm very proud of what she's achieved.’

Daryl continued: ‘Ollie (Oliver) was beaten by a Scottish lad in the semi-finals. The other kid was very good, he's a Scottish champion, there was no shame - he put on a good display - he can hold his head high.