Howden Insurance brings The British & Irish Lions spirit to Fareham with special watch party event

Howden Fareham is inviting rugby fans to a special watch party for The British & Irish Lions test with Havant Rugby Football Club, bringing fans together to enjoy the game.

The British & Irish Lions are taking on the Wallabies on Saturday 19th July, with kick-off at 11am. Havant RFC are hosting a watch party for local fans and supports at The Clubhouse, with the local Howden team bringing exciting British & Irish Lions merch along – plus buying the first round for everyone!

Andy Oldham, Branch Manager at Howden Fareham, said: “We’re thrilled to share in the excitement of The British & Irish Lions with Havant RFC and with our community here in Fareham. Rugby brings people together, and as a Principal Partner of The British & Irish Lions, we’re proud to help bring that spirit to life locally with events that everyone can enjoy.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to support grassroots rugby and celebrate the legacy of the game – not just through watch parties, but by recognising the incredible work of local clubs too.”

Johnny Jones, Events & Marketing Manager at Havant RFC said: “It's great to have one of the UK's biggest insurance brokers on board, helping support rugby in the community at Havant RFC. With The British & Irish Lions link, the new partnership makes perfect sense, one that we hope will expand past one season and benefit our players, members & supporters.”

As a Principal Partner of The British & Irish Lions, Howden Insurance is making the tour season one to remember, not only by sponsoring major events but also by backing community initiatives, such as Havant RFC and championing the grassroots game.

Across the UK, Howden branches are working closely with local rugby clubs, running community boot exchanges and honouring Lions Origin Clubs – those that have helped shape the past, present, and future of the Lions by producing and guiding players on their rugby journey. These clubs will be recognised with special commemorative plaques celebrating their contribution to the sport.

Howden uses insurance as a powerful force for good, taking a no-limits approach to everything it does. Because when Howden says it cares about clients, the team means it on every level; from helping find cover for the most important things in life, to supporting the communities it serves.

One of the UK’s largest independent brokers, Howden was founded 30 years ago by three young brokers and a dog named Flight. David Howden began winning their first clients with a focus on exceptional customer service. That focus remains true to this day, as the team continues to serve local people in our community, including here in Fareham.

