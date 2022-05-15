Hudson’s all-round efforts helps Waterlooville continue winning start to Southern Premier League season

Opening the bowling, he took two early wickets as Fawley slumped to 7-3 in a Division 2 fixture at Rowlands Avenue.

He finished with 3-30 as the visitors were restricted to 155-8 (Sam Hillman 2-16). Then, coming in at No 7 with Ville tottering on 67-5, he shared a vital stand of 67 for the sixth wicket with skipper and opener Archie Reynolds (42).

When Reynolds was sixth out, Ville still required 39 for victory. But No 8 Hillman (24 not out) helped Hudson knock off the runs without further alarm.

Jon Hudson took three wickets in Waterlooville's four-wicket win against Fawley Pic Mick Young

Though Hudson was batting at seven, he is a proven SPL performer with the bat - witness his career best of 124 not out against Hartley Wintney three years ago.

Ville will next weekend bid for a hat-trick of SPL wins against a Hook & Newnham Basics 2nd XI who have lost their first two league games.