Corhampton’s Jamie Markwick tees off on the 16th at Shanklin & Sandown in the quarter-final of the 120th Hampshire, Isle of Wight and Channel Islands Amateur Championship. Picture: Andrew Griffin.

Corhampton’s Jamie Markwick sent out another reminder to the Hampshire selectors as the forgotten man emerged from his six-year spell in the States with another strong showing in the county championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2022, after two torrid years at Florida’s Nova Southeastern University, he won the Hampshire Colts title, finishing second in the 36-hole qualifier at the Hampshire, Isle of Wight and Channel Islands Amateur Championship.

And last weekend, he not only finished second again – behind Liphook’s Darren Walkley, this time on countback – but he also reached the semi-finals of the matchplay knockout, losing 2&1 to another rising US college star in Hartley Wintney’s Charlie Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Markwick was happy with his form over the first two days of the championship – played at Shanklin & Sandown for the first time since 2012 – but admitted he struggled in Sunday’s semi-final for the right to face eventual champion Joe Buenfeld (Stoneham).

Rowlands Castle’s Harry Fairclough pictured on the 16th at Shanklin & Sandown in the quarter-final of the 120th Hampshire, Isle of Wight and Channel Islands Amateur Championship. Picture: Andrew Griffin

The former Swanmore College pupil said: “The semi-final was a bit of a strange one. I just couldn’t get anything going. I didn’t do anything terribly wrong, but I wasn’t hitting it close enough or holing putts.

“I made a decent run at it, getting from three-down through 10 to just one-down through 14. But only making one birdie in matchplay isn’t going to get it done.

“Unfortunately, I feel like I gave that match away.”

Despite the disappointment of seeing former Hayling member Walkley taking the Pechell Salver – courtesy of a birdie on his last hole in the second round – Markwck was bullish about his chances of becoming the first Corhampton player to land the Sloane-Stanley Challenge Cup since it was first awarded at Shanklin in 1921.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He carded a one-over total with rounds of 71 and 70 to take the second seed spot in the draw, having recorded seven top 25s in his last season in America.

The county title had evaded Corhampton’s two Walker Cup players – Neil Raymond and Scott Gregory – largely because the championship clashes with the St Andrews Links Trophy, which saw Liphook’s recent Hampshire Salver winner George Saunders head for Scotland rather than the Isle of Wight.

With several first-team members choosing not to cross the Solent because of family commitments, Markwick certainly stood out as a possible winner, especially after 2015 winner Walkley exited in the first round, beaten by former Hampshire PGA pro James PItcher, who now sells cars for a living.

Markwick eased his way into the last eight with a 3&2 win over Hockley’s Mitchell Bligh to set up a clash with Rowlands Castle’s Harry Fairclough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latter, who played in the South East Challenge League Final against Essex two years ago before a back injury forced him to miss a large part of last season, fought back from two-down by winning the ninth and 10th.

The wind was still gusting around the island’s premier heathland course, and Markwick’s mettle was tested even further as Fairclough won the 14th with a birdie three to edge in front.

Marwick responded with a birdie of his own at the 15th to get back all-square and par at the long 16th pushed the 24-year-old back in front for the first time on the back nine.

A two at the short 17th booked Markwick’s place in the last four, but he could not find a way past Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Markwick recently completed his MBA in business administration, having transferred to South Carolina’s Anderson University for the last two seasons, finishing his final Conference championship with a 13th place finish, having been 11th in 2024.