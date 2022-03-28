Will Rolfe forces his way over for the first of his two tries in US Portsmouth's 54-12 Hampshire One victory as they ended their home campaign on a high note against the Isle of Wight Picture: Keith Woodland

In pictures: High-flying US Portsmouth sign off Hampshire One home campaign with a flourish as they see off Isle of Wight

US Portsmouth RFC completed their Hampshire One home campaign with a resounding victory over the Isle of Wight at Burnaby Road.

By Lewis Mason
Monday, 28th March 2022, 5:06 pm

Third-placed USP, level on 63 points with Fawley – in second – ahead of their final game of the season on the road at Romsey this weekend, ran in eight tries as they dismantled IOW 54-12.

Both Sam Masters and Will Rolfe ran it two scores apiece with Stephen Gee, Callum Cells – with a superb individual effort – Tom Shakespeare and Phil Gilliand rounding off the scoring, signalling the end of fixtures at home for the 2021-22 campaign on a high note.

1. Callum Cells flies over for US Portsmouth's fourth bonus-point try

Picture: Keith Woodland

Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales

2. Phil Gilliland goes over under a heap of bodies right at the last for US Portsmouth

Picture: Keith Woodland

Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales

3. Sam Masters about to score his first of two tries for US Portsmouth

Picture: Keith Woodland

Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales

4. Will Rolfe, left, and team-mate Matt Davis attempt to stop an Isle of Wight player in his tracks

Picture: Keith Woodland

Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
USPPortsmouthIsle of Wight
Next Page
Page 1 of 2