In pictures: High-flying US Portsmouth sign off Hampshire One home campaign with a flourish as they see off Isle of Wight

Third-placed USP, level on 63 points with Fawley – in second – ahead of their final game of the season on the road at Romsey this weekend, ran in eight tries as they dismantled IOW 54-12.
Both Sam Masters and Will Rolfe ran it two scores apiece with Stephen Gee, Callum Cells – with a superb individual effort – Tom Shakespeare and Phil Gilliand rounding off the scoring, signalling the end of fixtures at home for the 2021-22 campaign on a high note.
1. Callum Cells flies over for US Portsmouth's fourth bonus-point try
Photo: Keith Woodland
2. Phil Gilliland goes over under a heap of bodies right at the last for US Portsmouth
Photo: Keith Woodland
3. Sam Masters about to score his first of two tries for US Portsmouth
Photo: Keith Woodland
4. Will Rolfe, left, and team-mate Matt Davis attempt to stop an Isle of Wight player in his tracks
Photo: Keith Woodland