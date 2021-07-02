In pictures: Matchroom's Portsmouth boxing star Mikey McKinson takes time out of training camp to visit Heart of Hayling Boxing Academy

Unbeaten professional boxer Mikey McKinson was present at the club's training evening on Wednesday.

The Pompey Problem - 20-0 in the professional ranks - took time for pictures with HoH members, signed autographs and offered advice to the more than 100 youngsters who were present over the course of the night at Hayling Island Community Centre.

McKinson is currently in camp preparing for his upcoming fight with Pole Pryzemyslaw Runowski at promoter Eddie Hearn's Fight Camp 2 show on August 14.

But the tricky southpaw was still happy to take time out of his busy schedule for the Heart of Hayling fighters.

McKinson also handed some of the HoH members their Boxing Awards programmes qualifications they had recently acquired, while he also accepted Heart of Hayling co-founder Knox White's invitation to become a club patron.

Photographer Stuart Martin captured some pictures from McKinson’s visit to the academy.

Mikey McKinson holds the bag for Heart of Hayling youngster Aiden Richards

Mikey McKinson, belts in tow, poses for a picture with a Heart of Hayling member

Mikey McKinson, far right, watches a sparring session

Mikey McKinson with his WBC youth world, international silver and WBO European and Global welterweight belts