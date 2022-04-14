The first Invictus Games took place back in 2014 and it was set up by Prince Harry after he witnessed the Warrior Games in the USA.

The Games are an international sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women who are both serving and veterans.

The Duke of Sussex hoped that the Games would use the power of sport to help recovery and support rehabilitation as well as generate a wider understanding of respect for those who serve in the forces.

But when will the Games be held and will Prince Harry attend?

Here's everything you need to know:

When is it?

The Games will commence on Saturday, April 16, and conclude on Friday, April 22.

The fifth competition was due to take place in 2020 but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Where are the Invictus Games being held?

The Invictus Games 2022 will be held at Zuiderpark, The Hague, Netherlands.

How to watch in the UK

BBC One has the rights for the coverage of the Invictus Games.

Sports fans will also be able to catch up on the competition via BBC iPlayer.

What sports are included in the Games?

There are 10 different sports that make up the Invictus Games.

These include:

-Archery

-Athletics

-Cycling

-Indoor Rowing

-Land Rover Driving Challenge

-Powerlifting

-Sitting Volleyball

-Swimming

-Wheelchair

-Basketball

-Wheelchair Rugby.

The events for track Athletics include 100m, 200m, 400m,1500m, and 4x100m relay.

Field events include discus, shot put, and horizontal long jump.

Men and Women will have separate events.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend?

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed on Monday, April 11 that the couple will attend the Games this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first appearance together at the Invictus Games back in 2017.

Prince Harry has also announced a new partner for the Invictus Games Foundation.

He said in a statement: ‘At its heart, the Invictus Games is about empowering every single person around the world.

‘It’s a worldwide display of resilience, determination, and community for which each of us can draw inspiration.

‘I couldn’t think of a better new partner for the Invictus Games Foundation than the mental fitness platform BetterUp.'