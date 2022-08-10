Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former England internationals Monty Panesar and Rikki Clarke lent their support by playing for a current Bedhampton XI against a ‘legends’ XI comprising players from earlier in the 21st century.

Panesar and Clarke also spent time with the club’s youngsters, and took part in a post-game Q and A session.

The sun beamed down on Bidbury Mead and a good crowd of former players were in attendance.

The two Bedhampton teams, plus special guests Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas, who has been associated with Bedhampton since the 1960s, told The News: ‘It was a brilliant day. It was well supported, we could not have asked for a better day overall.

‘It was a day to remember.’

The plan had been to play a 40-over game, but due to the hot weather it was reduced to 35 overs.

Batters had to retire on reaching 50, and the only player to do so was Martyn Hovey, who was playing for the ‘legends’ XI.

It was a high-scoring encounter - the current XI posting 299 and the ‘legends’ team bowled out just six runs short of victory.

‘Monty and Rikki absolutely got into the spirit of the game,’ said Thomas. ‘They contributed with bat and ball.’

It could be a summer to remember for Bedhampton, with the club’s 1st XI top of the Hampshire League Division 4 South with three games left.

With a view to the longer-term, Mariners this year started up an All Stars programme catering for youngsters aged 6-10. There is also a 10-12 years group.

Thomas said Bedhampton have not had any youth/colts teams since the 1970s, but is hoping that will change.

‘The most important thing is that we invested last year in an artificial wicket, they are more conducive to colts cricket,’ he explained.

‘It’s a case of getting the children playing cricket and then introducing them to competitive cricket later on.

‘The first team are riding high this year and all being well are expected to win promotion at least, though we are looking to be champions.