'It's been like a Midsummer Night's Dream' - Fareham event director Andrew Smith on welcome return of parkrun across UK

Runners set off in the Fareham parkrun last weekend. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 310721-05)

The Fareham course played host to just its second event since regulations were eased to allow the return of parkrun in Britain last weekend.

Courses across the country were closed for nearly 18 months amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But, finally, events were given the all clear to return two weeks ago.

Ruth Stanbridge is all smiles as the first women across the line. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 310721-19)

Fareham have seen finishing numbers of just under 240, while last weekend 270 runners completed the Cams Hall Estate course.

Event director Smith says those who have returned have done so in a 'sensible' manner, but he admitted there are still some runners out there who remain 'reluctant' to rejoin amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘In one sense it’s been like a dream. Obviously the same people have come back and it was like we haven’t seen each over for 18 months,' said Smith.

‘It’s been a bit like a Midsummer Night’s Dream - you just wake up and it’s just like it was last time.

Young Stanley Stevens, 10, makes his way around the course. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 310721-21)

‘A few people are slightly reluctant to rejoin but I think given what they’ve seen going on for the past two weeks I think they’re more assured things are going to be okay.

‘It’s still scary times for some people, particularly if they’ve been locked up for 18 months, there’s no rush to get anymore back then we’ve got.

‘Everyone has been really sensible, everyone has been really helpful, the volunteers have all come back en masse.

‘We’re very pleased with it, it’s not overwhelming, there are a mixture of people running, walking and being sensible. There have been very few issues.'

In the latest Fareham event, Eastleigh Running Club's Martin Stockley came home first of the 270 who completed the course in a time of 17min 39sec.

First time course visitors Bradley Sprake was second (18:39) and Gosport Road Runners' Mike Newnham third (18:42).

Other events across the Portsmouth and surrounding areas have also resumed following the forced parkrun UK stoppage.

Southsea saw the biggest finishing numbers of courses covering our patch with exactly 400 turning out last weekend.