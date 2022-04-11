'It's crazy, I'm 40 next month and I'm getting better at this game' - Mickey Parker undecided on BKB future after landing cruiserweight world title glory

But the Leigh Park bare-knuckle boxer says he remains undecided whether he will return to the ring to defend his top cruiserweight prize after snatching it off close friend and sparring partner Carl Hobley.

The TKO verdict in the favour of the Portsmouth bruiser, 39, meant he added the BKB cruiserweight world strap to the British belt which he had collected in his previous bout.

Mickey Parker is the new BKB world cruiserweight champion Picture: Dan Harbut

Yet with Parker turning 40 next month, he conceded there is a tough decision for him not to make on his future in the sport. But, rather like a fine wine, the new world title holder reckons he is continuing to get better as the years roll on.

Speaking to the BKB YouTube channel post-fight, Parker declared: ‘Me and Carl are pals, but I said it would look good in a BKB ring, I knew it would look good (fighting Carl).

‘I also said it was whose face broke first, Carl's broke, unfortunately, I said to him afterwards, ‘you're lucky, I wanted to look like that!’

‘It's crazy, I'm 40 next month and I'm getting better at this game. I am getting better, it's crazy.

‘I'll tell you straight now, I'm going to Mexico on holiday, no decision has been made yet (on his future).

‘To me, it's the perfect way to just knock it on the head. I'm going to have this holiday and I'm going to have a good think about it (BKB future).

‘I don't want to go out of here splattered on the floor, why can't fighters go out on a high? I don't know (about BKB future), like I said I'm 40 (nearly), BKB is getting better and better and better. The standard is getting better and better.’

Rather strangely, both Parker and now former world title holder Hobley had been sparring each other throughout both their respective camps before facing off. The pair have built up an incredibly close friendship having crossed paths through the sport.

And Hobley was adamant he would have much rather lost his world title to a friend than an opponent he knew very little about. ‘I congratulate Mickey, he's the best fighter I've shared the ring with, he deserves everything,’ said Hobley.