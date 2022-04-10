Portsmouth have a world champion! Mickey Parker collects BKB cruiserweight division's biggest prize in front of raucous travelling city following

The Leigh Park bare-knuckle boxer secured a TKO victory over belt holder and good friend Carl Hobley in front of a raucous Portsmouth travelling following.

Bournemouth-based Hobley, suffering his first BKB defeat in what was his fourth bout, was pulled out on the advice of the doctors at the end of the fourth round with a severely swollen and closing left eye.

Parker, the reigning British cruiserweight champion – now with a 7-2 BKB record – had been pushed back in the early stages of the seven-round contest, yet a right-hand landed in the second round forced Hobley to briefly pause to get attention for his injured left eye.

Mickey Parker is the new BKB world cruiserweight champion after defeating Carl Hobley Picture: Dan Harbut Photograhy

It would be that blow which would prove telling with the issue flaring up and the world title holder clearly in difficulty and barely able to open his eye as the fight progressed.

Then, it was all over as Parker, 39, headed over for a warm embrace and to check on his great friend Hobley after it had been stopped.

‘An absolutely brilliant fight. I was just trying to work the jab, work the jab and work around Carl,’ Parker said post-fight.

‘After two rounds - I caught him once with a straight right (hand) - then I went to the corner and they told me to start throwing it more.