Jamie Wilson, left, won the Cuestars Gold title while Samuel Laxton, right, was fourth overall.

The 17-year-old revealed he had dreamt about this moment since making his debut on the junior circuit at the tender age of six, writes TIM DUNKLEY.

Wilson collected his third winners trophy of the season in the final leg of the Cuestars Under-21 Gold Tour at Jesters Snooker Club, Swindon.

And that was enough for him to clinch the rankings title despite only entering four of the six events and, as a World Snooker Tour professional, conceding a 14-point start to all of his opponents.

From left - John Donovan, Roy Elliott (from sponsors Clean Cut), Chloe White.

Wilson pocketed £100 after beating Aristos Pampouris (Chingford) 2-0 in the final.

But it was his 3-1 last-four victory over Bradley Cowdroy (Bournemouth) that sealed the title as rankings leader Marcos Dayao (Battersea Park), in his final season, was knocked out in the round-robin group stages.

Wilson, who collected his first Cuestars winners trophy in December, 2019, at the 83rd attempt, said: ‘It feels good. It’s great that I’ve finally won one.

‘I’ve dreamt about this since I was a little kid. I remember being (on the Bronze Tour) and thinking I wish I could be that good, looking up at Brad Chappell and all that lot.’

He added: ‘I wasn’t expecting Marcos to go out in the groups. I was assuming I had to win it.’

Wilson is the first professional to claim a Cuestars title.

Meanwhile, Samuel Laxton (Portsmouth) lost 2-0 to Silver rankings champion Riley Ellis (north Wilts) in the final and finished in fourth place in the rankings despite missing two of the legs.

Chloe White (Havant) collected her first trophy of the season. The women’s world No 20 lost to Londoner John Donovan in the Plate final.

The event was sponsored by trophy supplier Don Rogers Sports, Swindon-based window cleaners Clean Cut and Jesters Snooker Club.

The 2021/22 junior season kicks off at Salisbury Snooker Club on Sunday, November 14.

GOLD RESULTS

ROUND-ROBIN GROUP A: 1st, Aristos Pampouris (Cousins, London); 2nd, Bradley Cowdroy (Greenbaize, Bournemouth); 3rd, Marcos Dayao (Cousins SC, London); 4th, O’Shay Scott (Chandlers Ford SC).

ROUND-ROBIN GROUP B: 1st, Jamie Wilson (Waterlooville Sports Bar); 2nd, Lee Whaley (Cousins SC, London); 3rd, Steven Hughes (Chandlers Ford SC); 4th, Shane Kearns (Jesters, Swindon).

SEMI-FINALS (15 points): Pampouris 3-1 Whaley, Wilson 3-1 Cowdroy.

FINAL (£100/£25, 25/18 points): Wilson 2-0 Pampouris.

BREAKS