‘I’ve waited 44 years for that’ – Southsea Nomads RFC enjoy winning start to life at new Farlington home
Southsea Nomads enjoyed a winning start to life at their new home.
Not even Storm Eunice or a bad traffic accident could prevent them beating Stoneham 31-5 in a Hampshire 2 fixture at Farlington.
As reported in The News last week, Nomads have finally found a permanent base - 44 years after being formed - at the St John’s College pitch and facilities.
Torrential rain 30 minutes before kick off almost threatened the match, so referee Roy Coombes agreed with the two captains to play two 30-minute halves.
Chairman Ken Walker hosted a pre-match lunch for around 70 guests, including former Nomads players - the eldest of which was 81-year-old Peter English, a player when the club were formed in 1978.
Members of the RFU, Hampshire RFU and Stoneham officials were also present. Due to a three-car collision on the Farlington roundabout, the lunch was delayed - forcing guests to miss the kick off!
‘It was terrific, a really, really good afternoon,’ Walker told The News. ‘I have been waiting 44 years for that. Everything was thrown at us but we did what we’re good at and showed resilience.’
Stoneham arrived with a bare XV so, in the true spirit of rugby, Nomads loaned them players so the game could be a competitive one.
Nomads scored five tries through Gavin Fewell (2), Jonathan Branston, Dan Stokes and Max Clark, with Branston adding three conversions.
Clark also scored Stoneham's consolation try whilst guesting for the opposition.
Like many clubs up and down the country, Nomads and Stoneham retired their number 11 shirts for the day in memory of Jack Jeffrey.
The Evesham RFC player, 27, had tragically died the previous weekend from injuries sustained while scoring a try.
Nomads, meanwhile, will again remember former player Ash Clarke at their annual memorial match on April 23, a ‘vets v nippers’ friendly which will be the final game of the season at Farlington.