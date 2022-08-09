Jack Campbell helps Hampshire to unlikely Royal London Cup win over Northamptonshire on the Isle of Wight

The Steelbacks needed only 24 runs in their pursuit of 200 with five wickets in hand but collapsed in a heap to lose by 11 runs.

Campbell took 3-17, including two in two balls, before John Turner bumped out the last wicket to bowl Northamptonshire out for 188 to continue Hampshire’s perfect start to the Royal London Cup, moving them to the top of Group B after three games.

Rob Keogh had run the game in front of 2,000 strong crowd at Newclose with a career-best 3-32 coupled with an authoritative 74, before Hampshire’s late show.

Jack Campbell, seen here bowling for Chester-le-Street, helped Hampshire to a dramatic Royal London Cup win over Northants on the Isle of Wight

Northamptonshire had the chase in complete control as Hampshire moved their show over to the island for the first time since 2019.

Ricardo Vasconcelos’ poor form continued when he was lbw to a Keith Barker away swinger second ball. Will Young followed fairly soon after as Scott Currie extracted some bounce to second slip.

But Emilio Gay and Keogh settled the innings with style, the pair adding 52 runs. Keogh was imperious throughout. He cracked three fours in succession off Currie, beginning with a crunching slapped cut shot to get his innings moving.

Everything seemed simple for Keogh as he reached his fifty in 57 balls.

Every time Northamptonshire appeared to be cantering to victory, a wicket would add a sense of jitters. Gus Miller had been carefree for 31 but smashed to cover, while Ben Curran stuttered before another ball stopped in the pitch as he offered a simple caught and bowled for Currie.

With 23 runs still needed, Keogh was victim to the stoppy pitch and was caught at mid-off before the previously cheap Campbell snared Nathan Buck and Ben Sanderson in successive deliveries to alter the momentum completely.

James Sales was yorked by Campbell before a short pitch Turner delivery was skied to point to complete a famous victory.

Earlier, Nick Gubbins made no hesitation when he chose to bat on a brilliantly hot day and on a pitch which gave the impression of being perfect for batting. It quickly proved otherwise.

Instead of speeding through, the ball stuck in the wicket to make it hard to time the ball. Aneurin Donald was the first to find this out when he guided the 12th ball of the match to point before Gubbins edged to second slip in the following over.

Ben Brown was leg before to a low bouncing Nathan Buck delivery, having put on 45 with Tom Prest, before Fletcha Middleton continued to recover the situation with a speedy 51-run partnership.

Prest, on the back of a superb 181 against Kent Spitfires, peppered the offside as he played the ball as late as he dared. His timing was proved with a straight drive early on and continued with late cuts.

His pièce de résistance was a skip and elegant drive over extra cover to bring up his half-century in 54 balls, but fell to the following delivery when Alex Russell beguiled him in the flight, as the ball ended up in extra cover’s hands.

Middleton had accumulated 35 before Keogh started to turn the screw. The off-spinner pinned down a concrete-footed Middleton and then had Felix Organ caught and bowled off a full toss four balls later.

Keogh added a third when he bowled the top of Toby Albert’s off stump as Hampshire’s middle order fumbled.