The 22-year-old was one of eight players given their Hampshire first class debut in a weather-ruined four-day match against a Sri Lankan Development XI at The Ageas Bowl.

The left-arm seamer became the first Portsmouth-born player since Richard Hindley in 2003 to make his debut. Hindley, still playing today in his mid-40s for Havant in the Southern Premier League, was a late call-up against Glamorgan - he scored a half-century on debut but never played again.

Lawrie Prittipaul - who has also played SPL cricket for Portsmouth and Havant - made his first-class debut in 2000.

Portsmouth-born Jack Campbell, pictured in bowling action for Chester-le-Street in the North East League.

Campbell was only the ninth Portsmouth-born player to make his Hampshire first class debut in post-war cricket. The others were Alan Waldron, Mike Barnard, Barry Reed, Richard McIlwaine, David Rock and Jon Ayling.

Alf Pink, who played once in 1885, was the first of 12 Portsmouth-born players to appear in first-class cricket for the county in pre-war action.

Ernest Read, Alfred Wood, Charles Brutton, Edward Lineham, Patrick Hall, Jack Newman, Charles McGibbon, John (JP) Parker, Stephen Fry, Neil McCorkell and John Blake.

Newman is the most well-known of that list, taking 1,946 first class wickets for the county - only two bowlers have ever taken more - in a career spanning 1906-1930.

Fry, meanwhile, was the son of the legendary CB Fry, who played for England at both football and cricket and also jointly held the world long jump record.

In all, then, Campbell is the 21st Portsmouth-born cricketer to play first-class cricket in the county of his birth.

Campbell is no stranger to Hampshire, having made his 2nd XI debut for the county in 2017 against Essex. There he played alongside Ben Duggan, currently the Portsmouth captain, and former Portsmouth overseas star Fraser Hay.

Educated at Churchers College in Petersfield, Campbell is currently at Durham University, for whom he has played in the Universities League this year.

His Hampshire 1st X debut was his fourth first class appearance, following two for Durham Uni in 2019 with his Championship debut for Durham against Leicestershire the same year.

He also played in five Royal London Cup ties last year, including a semi-final, and two T20 Blast matches.

Hampshire’s game with the Sri Lankans petered out into a draw after the third day’s play was totally washed out.

There was still time for South African born seamer John Turner, 21, to bag 5-31 on his first class debut.

They were the third best Hampshire first class debut figures, excluding those who played first class cricket elsewhere first.

The only better figures were recorded by Dimi Mascarenhas (6-88 v Glamorgan at Southampton, 1996) and Fred Kitchener (5-21 v Sussex, 1896 - second innings, did not bowl in first).

Elsewhere, Winchester-born Dominic Kelly - at just 16 years and 225 days - was the fifth youngest Hampshire first class debutant in history.

The youngest remains Charles Young, who was only 15 years and 131 days when he played against Kent in Hampshire’s pre-Championship era in 1867.

Second youngest is Brad Taylor, at 16 years and 167 days against Lancashire in 2013. Taylor, also born in Winchester, later had a spell with Havan, and only played five more first class games.

Alec Kennedy was 16 years and 168 days old when he played against Leicestershire in 1907, while Harry Baldwin was 16 years and 178 days when he appeared against Derbyshire in 1877, also in the pre-Championship era.