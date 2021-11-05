Jo Corben sets new European record during Masters National Swimming Championships

South Down Trojan swimmers in Sheffield. Back (from left): Claire Tagg, Stephanie Baron, Tony Corben (coach), Jo Corben, Helen Andrews. Front: Lucy Strowger, Sophie Hutin

Competing for the South Downs Trojan club, who only started competitive racing this year, she won the 200m backstroke in a time of 2.24.15 - a new British and European record.

Corben, swimming in the 50-54 years category, also set British records in winning the 50m and 100m backstroke titles in times of 32.02 and 1.07.70 respectively at the Ponds Forge centre in south Yorkshire.

Tony Corben, competing in the male 55-59 years section, won bronze in the 200m fly in a tournament staged over three days.

Jo Corben teamed up with Claire Tagg, Lucy Stowger and Stephanie Baron to win two more medals in the women’s 160+ years relays. The team won bronze in both the 4 x 50m freestyle and 4 x 50m medley races.