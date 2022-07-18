Locks Heath opener Joe Baker has passed 1,000 runs in all games in 2022

Baker was 95 not out when Locks passed their Hampshire League victory target of 202 against Gosport Borough 2nds.

As a result, he passed the 1,000-run seasonal milestone in all cricket.

After compiling 487 runs from 20 league, cup and friendly innings in 2021, Baker has now plundered 1,069 in 15 innings this year at a Bradmanesque average of 133.63.

Dawn Ambi took five wickets in a game for the second time this year as Kerala defeated Verwood. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Of those runs, 788 have come in 11 Division 3 South games – including four centuries - at an average of 112.57.

Max Hoile (36) and skipper Andrew Booth (27) provided Baker with good support as Locks defeated Gosport to record their 10th league win in 11 games.

Darren Coe, the sixth and final bowler used by Locks, had bagged a career best 5-36 as Gosport, having chosen to bat, were bowled out for 201 in 45 overs. Craig Stares (40) and skipper Greg Kitchin (31) top scored.

Despite their great form, second-placed Locks are only two points ahead of Kerala - and only the top two go up.

Skipper Dawn Ambi claimed his second five-wicket haul of 2022 as the Portsmouth-based club handed Verwood a 102-run beating at Rugby Camp.

Asked to chase 281 for victory, the visitors were restricted to 178-9 (James Mitchell 53) with Ambi claiming a seasonal-best 5-32 - beating the 5-44 he bagged against Shanklin & Godshill.

Pranav Pathiyarappattu had struck a league best 86 and Baiju Kurian whacked five sixes and seven fours in his 77 as Kerala amassed 280-5 after winning the toss.

Calmore Sports 2nds captain Matt Taylor continued his astonishing run with another century in the leaders’ victory over Cadnam.

Taylor’s unbeaten 109 was his FIFTH century in his last six league innings, of which four have been not out.

After Cadnam had been bowled out for 206, Taylor struck 18 fours in his 116-ball knock.

Calmore slipped to 84-5, but James Rose (41 not out) helped his skipper add an unbroken 123 for the sixth wicket.

Sarisbury 2nds are fourth after a five-wicket victory over Portsmouth & Southsea 2nds.

Chris Sanders (50) scored his third half-century in four league innings as Athletic reached their 175 victory target with seven overs in hand.

Openers Will Bolton (35) and Simon Orr (29) had given them a 73-run start.

Jon Floyd (4-40) had ripped out the middle order as P & S were bowled out for 174 (James White 39).

For the second this season, Fareham & Crofton 2nds were involved in a tie.

James Hawley (22 not out) and Charlie Stubbs (2) not out added 11 runs for the last F & C wicket as both sides ended on 228-9 after 45 overs.

Roy Townson (42) and Alex Wimble (40) top scored for F & C before Ben Thomas (37) and Hawley added 56 for the seventh wicket.