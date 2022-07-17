The Bramshaw skipper struck a career best 181 against Portsmouth 2nds at St Helens - the 14th time in 20 innings in 2022 he has passed 50.

But Arnold still finished on the losing side as Portsmouth successfully chased their 282 target with 11 balls to spare!

Four times Arnold has now reached three figures, with his 181 coming after hitting 148 against Old Basing the previous weekend. He also hit 107 in a County Division 1 game against Fareham and an unbeaten 111 in a National Village Cup tie against Easton & Martyr Worthy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Warner struck 49 as Portsmouth 2nds chased 282 to beat Bramshaw. Picture by Bob Selley.

Arnold, who also hit 99 in a league game against Parley, has now compiled a staggering 1,402 runs in 20 league, cup and friendly matches this year.

Arnold and Jack Booth (59) put on 201 for the first wicket after the captain had elected to bat first. The visitors eventually posted 281-4 off their 50 overs.

Richard Warner (49) and Indy Chakrabati (36) got the hosts’ reply off to a good start, with a first-wicket stand of 96.

James Mitchell and Carlin Joy (28) added another 63 for the third wicket before Joe Smitherman (24) helped Mitchell add 69 for the fourth.

Michell eventually departed eight short of his century - after passing 50 for the first time this year - but by then Portsmouth only needed seven runs for victory.

Portsmouth’s second straight win still leaves them in the three-team drop zone, but now they are only seven points adrift of St Cross 2nds.

Stuart Downs removed four of the Alton 2nds top six as Burridge 2nds claimed a five-wicket success.

After Alton had chosen to bat, Downs (4-38) and new ball partner Francis Moore (2-30) reduced them to 61-6.

They eventually limped to 119 all out before opener Simon Beavis (24) and Charlie Creal (23 not out) helped Burridge to victory.

Elsewhere in the division, Compton & Chandler’s Ford almost boasted two centurions in a total of 299-4 against Parley in their top-of-the-table clash.

Will Fisher, who started the season with an unbeaten 137 against Portsmouth 2nds, hit 122 and Zimbabwean Tinashe Chimbambo was dismissed just two short of his century after a 197-run third wicket stand with Fisher.