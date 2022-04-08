Joe Weatherley compiles career best century as Hampshire open up huge first innings lead against Somerset in Championship curtain-raiser at The Ageas Bowl
Joe Weatherley masterfully scored his highest LV= Insurance County Championship score as Hampshire racked up a massive first innings lead against Somerset.
Opening batter Weatherley had only previously scored one first-class century, 126 not out against Lancashire in 2018, but waltzed to a brilliant 168, writes ALEX SMITH.
Ian Holland and the typically stylish James Vince notched half-centuries as Hampshire rode to 428 and into a first-innings advantage of 248 runs.
Ben Green, after taking 3-31, and Tom Lammonby weathered six overs under the lights to end the day 15-0, trailing by 233 runs.
During one of the many rain delays during a soggy Bob Willis Trophy meeting with Essex in 2020, Weatherley approached Sir Alastair Cook for some advice.
The biggest takeaway from a wide-ranging discussion about the mental, physical, tactical and technical aspects of opening the batting was Cook’s advice of ‘making big scores when he gets in’.
Last season only mustered a disappointing 406 red ball runs, with a top score of 78, as ‘getting in’ proved difficult. However, his one-day skills increased exponentially, ending up the sixth-highest scorer in the Vitality Blast – which earned him a Hundred contract with Southern Brave earlier this week.
Where in the previous winter those white ball abilities were at the forefront of his training, this off-season he sought to rebalance his attention.
A lean pre-season saw more focus on his position in the team, with worries that he might be the weak link in Hampshire’s push for a first Championship since 1973.
But the winter work with coaches Tony Middleton, Jimmy Adams and Graeme Welch appeared to pay dividends on a helpful pitch. Weatherley concentrated on a more side-on and compact stance which, when coupled with his stillness, has helped improve his alignment and allowed him to play the ball later.
The white-ball advancement has also aided him to avoid blocking himself into a shell.
The highly-popular Weatherley brought up his 179-ball century with a drive through mid-wicket. He needed a moment to compose himself before raising his bat to a packed home balcony and receiving a long hug from Nick Gubbins.
Opening partner Ian Holland was equally confident in his 81, as the duo wiped out exactly Somerset’s first-innings score of 180 in domineering style. The USA-born Australian departed when turning to leg slip, but not before celebrating Hampshire’s highest first-wicket stand since 2016.
Somerset’s inexperienced attack found a purple patch either side of the second new ball. Gubbins feathered behind for an aesthetically pleasing 37, Weatherley was bowled shouldering his arms and Liam Dawson cut to cover – the latter two wickets handing Peter Siddle and Ned Leonard their maiden scalps for Somerset.
Vince began his season with a dismissive backfoot drive to the cover boundary as he totted up runs at a rapid rate – his half-century coming in 64 deliveries – as Hampshire’s score kept rising.
The captain was lbw for 56 and James Fuller was caught behind, before Green belatedly entered the attack to claim a career-best three late wickets – Ben Brown jabbed him to midwicket, Felix Organ was knocked over and Kyle Abbott lost his off stump.
A run out ended the Hampshire innings before Abbott and Keith Barker gave Green and Lammonby a working over in a tricky end of day spell.
Somerset 180 & 15/0 trail Hampshire 428 by 233 runs