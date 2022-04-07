Joe Weatherley hits unbeaten half-century as Hampshire enjoy impressive start to new County Championship season against Somerset at The Ageas Bowl

Hildreth ended last season out the Somerset side, while Weatherley averaged 18 last season and only has a single Championship century, writes ALEX SMITH.

But the former ploughed a lone furrow by scoring 87, his 126th first-class score over 50, with absence-plagued Somerset collapsing twice to get bowled out for 180.

Weatherley, playing in his 51st first class game, then made a mockery of the potential axe above his head by seeing off the new ball to reach an unblemished 65 as Hampshire closed on 109 without loss, just 71 runs behind.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire's Liam Dawson (left) celebrates after taking the wicket of Somerset's James Hildreth. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

This could be Hildreth’s swansong season. He is out of contract at the end of the year and after two lean campaigns, by his high standards, could be starting his 20th and final year on the circuit.

In fact, Hildreth had been left out of Somerset’s final fixture of the 2021 season, and there is a school of thought that he would have missed out here if there wasn’t such a lengthy absent list.

Somerset were already without seven first-team players before George Bartlett damaged his shoulder in training on Wednesday and Jack Brooks went down with illness overnight.

Hildreth was dragged to the crease within 10 overs after Somerset had won the toss and chosen to bat first. Ben Green edged Mohammad Abbas to second slip before Kyle Abbott produced an away jagging delivery - that wouldn’t have been out of place in his famous 17 for 86 against this opposition in 2019 - to find Tom Abell edging to third slip.

Spectators take to the field of play during the lunch break to watch a tribute to Shane Warne on the giant TV screen during day one of the LV= County Championship Division One match at The Ageas Bowl. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

Hampshire’s bowling attack was relentless. Ian Holland had Tom Lammonby caught behind, Lewis Goldsworthy was lbw to one which straightened from Abbas and Steven Davies was castled by Keith Barker leaving the last ball of the morning.

Lunch saw Hampshire pay tribute to former captain Shane Warne, who died aged 52 last month, with a video played on the big screen and crowd members permitted on the outfield for a minute of applause.

The interval also saw Hampshire captain James Vince depart to attend the funeral of his father-in-law, with Abbott taking over the leadership. And he found Hildreth an immovable object, alongside Roelof van der Merwe.

Hildreth has recorded at least one score of fifty or more in each Championship season since 2004, and found fluency on a decent Ageas Bowl pitch which offered springy bounce.

Somerset's Marchant de Lange is clean bowled by Keith Barker. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

That characteristic saw square either side of the wicket the most profitable areas to score, with the cut shot a trademark. The shot that brought his half-century, in 89 balls, was the perfect encapsulation of this, as it rocketed past point.

The Hildreth/van der Merwe combination raised the visitors from their 61 for five malaise, to a healthy 134 for six, before a second act of the collapse. The Netherlands international chopped James Fuller onto his own off stump before Liam Dawson struck with a sumptuous loopy yorker to see off Hildreth with his first delivery of the season.

The final three wickets fell for just a single run in 13 balls, as Barker had Peter Siddle caught at first slip and Marchant de Lange bowled while slogging, either side of James Aldridge bowled playing down the wrong line by Dawson.

Hampshire’s average first innings opening stand in 2021 was 26, which has led to pressure being put on Weatherley’s position in the team.

Hampshire's Keith Barker (second right) celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of Marchant de Lange. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

Those worries about his selection felt less weighty, as he cruised through the evening session with Holland. The homegrown batter rushed to an 83-ball half-century – his first since last July and the 10th of his first-class career.