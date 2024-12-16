Just Quality! MR Reunite triumph in Christmas-themed netball festival

The sold-out event held at Charter Community Sports Centre, Portsmouth, attracted over 70 netballers.

Zoe Barnes and Katie Jobe excelled throughout the festival for MR Reunite, influential in wins against Spice Goals (7-4) and Mountbatten Maidens (9-6).

The gold medallists didn’t quite have it all their own way with an exciting 3-3 draw with Netball Nutters.

Defender Dani Sanders impressed for Nutters, showing great strength and determination in every game. Nutters recorded two further draws against Magics and Portsmouth Pivotals, as well as wins against Maidens (9-2) and Jingle Ballers (13-4) to finish third.

Runners-up Magics lost just one game, to MR Reunite, with Goal Shooter Natalie Scott and defender Lauren Humphreys showing great spirit and sportsmanship. Their match against Spice Goals was one of the most exciting games of the night, finishing 10-9 to Magics.

Teams were encouraged to wear Christmas-themed fancy dress. Three teams chose fetching reindeer outfits, Spice Goals came as festive versions of their favourite nineties’ popstars and MR Reunite’s home-made Quality Street creations were a sight to behold.

Netball Nutters who took home the prize for Best Fancy Dress outfits, though, dressed as Santa’s Elves for the entire festival!

Mountbatten Maidens’ Gina Lee took home the Best & Fairest Player prize, as voted for by umpires and volunteers. Lee’s support for her team-mates and versatility across defensive positions caught the eye.

Other players in contention for the prize included team-mate Eilish Menzies, Portsmouth Pivitaks midcourter Carla Earle and Cassie Watts from Jingle Ballers.

Players and supporters were asked to bring donations of chocolate selection boxes for local charity Stop Domestic Abuse. Nearly 100 donations were collected and will be used as presents for children attending Christmas parties at Portsmouth and Havant refuges.

Netball in the Community’s Debbie Laycock said: “I really believe that when you bring women together lots of good can be done and local netballers again delivered with a great donation to Stop Domestic Abuse.

"We had around 80 attendees at the festival, all women. According to latest figures, one in eight of us will experience domestic abuse in our lifetime. That is a whole squad at our festival.

"We’re delighted to donate the chocolate to such a good cause but we want to raise awareness and send a message that there is help and support out there, and you do deserve that help and support.”

She added: “Thanks as always to our fabulous umpires and volunteers, without whom we cannot run such events.”

For more information on festivals, sessions and coaching, visit www.netballinthecommunity.com