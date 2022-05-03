Keen runner Adams, based closed to the Cams Hall Estate course, came home in a time of 34minutes 09seconds and was 153rd of the 206 overall finishers on Saturday.

Heading up what was the fourth successive week of 200 or more finishers at Fareham was Thomas Wallace in a time of 18:00 exactly.

Cornwall-based St Austell Running Club's Laura Anning led the way for the females on what was her first-ever visit to the Fareham event (21:13).

n Havant parkrun will bring up a sizeable milestone in just a couple of weeks' time.

The long-standing Staunton Country Park event, first launched in 2012, has been staged 448 times, with the magical 450 mark now on the horizon.

In the latest running over the bank holiday weekend, a total of 224 finishers made their way around the 5k distance, with Mark Bicknell leading the way in a personal course best time recorded of 18:41.

Victory AC runner Hannah Lowry - also managing a course personal best time for herself - was 10th overall and the first female home (21:12).

n At the Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun, there were more than 400 finishers for the fifth time since the turn of the year.

Only on two other occasions in 2022 has the seafront course seen higher numbers than the 426 who made it back on Saturday.

First-time visitor Giles Oldershaw headed up what was a packed promenade of runners (17:54). Gosport Road Runners' regular Lee course entrant, Nikki Moxham, was the first female who made it home in 19:32).

n Egdon Heath Harriers' Matt Papa posted a speedy time of 15:59 to make it back first of the identical number of 371 finishers from the previous week at the seafront Southsea parkrun.

Alice Burch, of Southampton AC, managed a personal best time for herself at Southsea and was first female to make it back (19:20).

There were 204 and 102 finishers at the remaining two inter-city parkruns - at Portsmouth Lakeside and Great Salterns respectively - meaning Portsmouth played host to more than 650 event runners at the weekend.

1. Young runner making his way around the Fareham parkrun 5k course Picture: Allan Hutchings (060670-4514) Photo: Allan Hutchings Photo Sales

2. Peter Adams completed the Fareham parkrun at the age of 85 Picture: Allan Hutchings (060670-4469) Photo: Allan Hutchings Photo Sales

3. Double thumbs up from a Fareham parkrunner Picture: Allan Hutchings (060670-4653) Photo: Allan Hutchings Photo Sales

4. Finishing line is so close for a happy-looking Fareham parkrun participant Picture: Allan Hutchings (060670-4811) Photo: Allan Hutchings Photo Sales