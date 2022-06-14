Fareham & Crofton 2nds' James Hawley is bowled by Kerala's Robish Hentry. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Skipper Dawn Ambi was in the wickets and runs as the Portsmouth-based side defeated Fareham & Crofton 2nds by five wickets at Rugby Camp.

In contrast, it was F & C’s fifth loss of the season, with their other match tied.

Middle order bat James Hawley top scored after the visitors posted 165-9 after electing to bat first.

Hawley was four short of a half-century when he was bowled by Robish Hentry (2-21). It was the batter’s second highest league score, coming nine years after a career high 60 against Waterlooville 2nds.

Alex Thomas (28) and captain Jon Tucker (20) were next highest scorers, with Ambi (2-33) removing both.

After Kerala had slipped to 48-3 in reply, Ambi came in at No 5 to add 85 for the fourth wicket with opener Rakesh Janardhanan (55).

Ambi didn’t hang around, hitting four fours and three sixes as his side eventually won in the 33rd over.

Locks Heath teen Ben Farrington turned in another fine bowling display as his side extended their 100 per cent start to six matches.

A week after career best figures of 5-12 against Kerala, he bagged 3-14 as Ellingham - asked to chase 202 for victory - were rolled over for 70.

Mohsin Sabri returned figures of 9-5-10-3 - his second best league haul after a 4-25 burst seven years ago against Sarisbury 2nds - with Keith Bradfield (27) one of only Elllingham batters in double figures.

Earlier, Locks had lost three early wickets but Jon Whitfield and George McDowell both hit 38 and there were 34 extras in a 201-9 total.

Calmore remain top - they have eight more points than Locks - after their sixth straight victory, by 68 runs against Sarisbury 2nds.

He shared an unbroken stand of 141 for the fifth wicket with Tom Perry, whose undefeated 71 was made off 46 balls.

Amid all the runs, Sarisbury opening bowler Michael Poyner returned 2-20 off 10 overs, including two wides and two no balls.

Chris Mottala hit 51 at the top of the hosts’ order in reply, but he was fifth out at 112. After that, keeper Kieran Whitt (35 not out) helped Sarisbury close on 201-8 (extras 38).

Gavin King was dismissed three short of what would have been his third Hampshire League ton as Gosport Borough 2nds thrashed Langley Manor 2nds.

Batting at No 4, he struck 10 fours and three sixes in racing 97 off 76 balls before he was dismissed. It was his highest score since a career best 202 against Steep three years ago.

Greg Kitchin (62) and James Ewart (58 not out off 30 balls) added 79 for the sixth wicket as Gosport posted 271-6 at Privett Park.

Dale Paternotte (4-36) and Ollie Caswell (3-24) were the pick of the Borough bowlers as Langley were dismissed for 139 to lose by 132 runs.

Portsmouth & Southsea 2nds batter Toby Hernandez, like King, was agonisingly close to a century in a thrilling, high-scoring success against Bashley 3rds.

Hernandez, in only his third league innings for the club, hit 95 as the hosts rattled up 273-6 at St James’.

Bashley gave them a sizeable helping hand by conceding a whopping 49 wides in a total of 62 extras.

And the New Forest club were left to rue their wayward bowling as they finished just three runs short of victory.