They leapt above Fair Oak 2nds after the side that had started the day in second spot were thrashed by 100 per cent leaders Mudeford.

But Kerala were given a helping hand by some wayward Sarisbury bowling as they collected their seventh win in eight completed league games.

Set 168 for victory, Kerala won in the 30th over with extras (45) their top score.

They included a whopping 36 wides, with Jason Allmark sending down 14 in four overs and Max Martin nine in four.

Pranav Pathiyarappattu (42) and Jubin Karippai (41) impressed with the bat against a Sarisbury side who occupy the third and final relegation slot.

The day had started well for Sarisbury with Kieran Whitt (20) and Colin Day (16) putting on 52 for the first wicket.

Sarisbury were also helped by Kerala conceding 22 wides in a total of 33 extras - the visitors’ second highest score.

Jed Bradley was one short of his half-century when he was caught by Dawn Ambi off Jinoy Mathai (2-27).

Karippai took 2-15 off eight overs and Sarisbury again didn’t help their cause with two top order run outs.

Mudeford appear champions-elect after thrashing Oak 2nds to record their ninth successive victory.

Opener Ronak Patel hit 105 for the unbeaten Dorset side as they rattled up 267-9.

Set a revised target of 182 from just 22 overs, Oak were routed for 67 with Callum Horton (4-28) removing four of the top six.

Sayeed Shahid hit his third unbeaten half-century in five league games as Portsmouth & Southsea remained in fourth place.

Shahid followed up scores of 63 not out (v Langley Manor 2nds) and 54 not out (v Old Netley) with an undefeated 69 off 38 balls as P & S posted 212-3 after being inserted at Calmore 2nds.

Skipper Steven Clements (37) and Romit Patel (34) had put on 72 for the first wicket at Loperwood Park.

Maxwell Goddard (31 not out) shared an unbroken stand of 73 for the fourth wicket with Shahid.

Calmore progressed to 42-0 in reply before slipping to 59-4 thanks to Mani Noor-Spencer (4-16 off eight overs). The hosts later careered from 71-4 to 83-8 and were dismissed for 103 (Connor Saunders 2-7, Goddard 2-21, Ali Malik 2-30).

Greg Chaplin impressed with bat and ball as Hayling Island won for the eighth time in 11 completed matches.

First, he bagged 3-4 in six overs as visitors Old Netley & Highfield collapsed from 101-4 to 110 all out (Matt Colban 2-0, Tom Chaplin 2-26).

Greg Chaplin then struck an unbeaten 40 off 31 balls, with four fours and two sixes, as Hayling stormed to an eight-wicket victory.

Opener Jonah Gillam hit 36 of the first 48 runs before Colban (22 not out) helped Chaplin add an unbroken 65 for the third wicket as Hayling won with 18.2 overs in hand.

Locks Heath moved out of the relegation zone after a tense victory off the penultimate ball against Paultons 2nds.

Asked to chase 181 for victory, Andrew Booth (59) and Jon Whitfield (30) guided Locks to 126-2.

In the end, though, they needed ninth wicket pair Simon Stone (16 not out) and Andy Newland (1 not) to see them home.

Joe Baker (3-47) had been Locks’ most successful bowler as Paultons totalled 180-6 (Liam Longland 55, Chris Ray 49).

Only three United Services Portsmouth batsmen hit double figures as their side suffered a ninth loss in 12 completed league games against Totton & Eling 2nds.

Vineet Vajpayee (47) and Jahanzeb Habib (37) shared a fifth wicket stand of 50 after US, chasing 210 for victory, had slumped to 33-4. The visitors later slithered from 105-5 to 118-8 before being dismissed for 137.

Azeem Hamid bagged 3-30 as the last five US batsmen mustered just 11 runs between them.