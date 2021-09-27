Knowle Hotshots crowned the champions as Netball in the Community festival goes down to the wire

Tournament winners Knowle Hotshots and runners-up Diamonds.

The pipped the hard-working Diamonds, from Fareham, to the winners’ medals on goal difference.

Eight teams from across Hampshire competed at the festival held at Portsmouth High School.

The top three placings went down to the wire, with Knowle beating Portsmouth Pivotals in the final game of the day, meaning Knowle took top spot and Pivotals finished in third. Knowle’s determination and versatility throughout the day held them in good stead, whilst Diamonds defender Emma Heaysman impressed throughout the tournament.

Oddballs’ Julie Hogg took home the Player of the Festival award, as voted for by the valued volunteers.

Organiser Debbie Laycock said: ‘As always at these events, our volunteers and umpires are essential; we can’t do it without them and we are so grateful for their support.’

A total of £372.50 was raised for Macmillan Cancer through a raffle, black out competition and cake sale.

Laycock added: ‘We are still all very appreciative of the sense of normality festivals bring. This is our third competition since rules have been lifted, and all of them have been exceptionally well attended with heaps of positive feedback.

‘The netball on show was great, but the buzz of team-mates bonding again, opponents catching up off court and the laughter and banter is a breath of fresh air.

‘Long may it continue!’