Kooner-Evans is Portsmouth’s all-round star in Southern Premier League win at Sparsholt

Joe Kooner-Evans bowling for Portsmouth during their SPL Division 1 win at Sparsholt. Picture: Bob Selley.

First, he took three of the first four Sparsholt wickets to fall - all clean bowled -l as the hosts tumbled to 45-4.

Then, as Portsmouth looked like stumbling in their bid to chase 174 for victory, he compiled his maiden SPL half-century.

Kooner-Evans arrived at the crease with his side 68-3 having lost three wickets - openers Ben Duggan (39) and Jack Marston (15) and skipper James Christian (0) - for just four runs.

Portsmouth appeal for a wicket during their SPL Division 1 win at Sparsholt. Picture: Bob Selley.

It was 85-4 when Will Smitherman (3) became the third victim for Liam Doran (3-34).

But Kooner-Evans found great support in No 6 Hemanshu Hirani (39) who helped him add 78 for the fifth wicket and swing the pendulum firmly back in Portsmouth’s favour.

Hirani hit four fours and a six in his 47-ball innings, while Kooner-Evans struck nine fours in his unbeaten 61 made off 54 deliveries.

There were still 20 balls remaining when Kooner-Evans struck the match-winning boundary.

Portsmouth's Dan Wallis takes a catch on the boundary against Sparsholt. Picture: Bob Selley.

Earlier, Kooner-Evans had helped reduce Sparsholt to 37-3 by clean bowling openers Lewis Mitchard and Dan Sumner.

He also rearranged the stumps of No 4 Doran before Thomas Ley led a fightback.

Ley, batting at No 9, hit an unbeaten 48 of 39 balls in an unbroken 44-run stand for the ninth wicket as the hosts posted 172-8.

*Leaders New Milton extended their winning start to four games with a tense four-run victory over Calmore.

Ben Perry needed to hit the final ball of the match, bowled by George Watts, to the boundary to tie the game - or hit a six to give Calmore victory.

In the end he did neither, Watts (1-19 off eight overs) instead rearranging his stumps.

Calmore would have been heartened after bowling out the table-toppers for 163. But Ed Bartlett (4-20) ripped through their top order in reply to leave them 58-5.

Calmore dipped to 113-7 before No 9 Perry (34) and Mike West (10 not out) came together to add 46 for the last wicket and ensure some frantic New Milton nailbiting.