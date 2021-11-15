'Lacklustre' Havant are well beaten on their visit to Hertford

Ben Holt got both of Havant's tries in their defeat at Hertford. Picture: Neil Marshall

Knight was frustrated with his side's showing as a whole as they slipped to a 32-15 defeat on the road.

Havant have now won five and lost the same amount of their opening 10 league fixtures.

They sit sixth heading into a week break and Knight is keen to see much more impetus from his troops moving forward.

The Havant head coach said: ‘I think we were just lacklustre - that would be the word I'd use.

‘We didn't seem to get going at any point - it was 8-8 at half time - but that was a pretty turgid affair, if I'm being honest.

‘Second half, they play on a pitch with a decent slope and an even bigger slope when it goes over the 22, and they used the pitch very, very well.

‘They kept us pinned back, kept kicking the ball into the corner and it was difficult for us to get out.

‘There's week off for the boys, that's probably a good thing, then we'll go at it for the Westcombe Park game.’

Ben Holt's unconverted try and captain Joel Knight's penalty ensured Havant went in locked level at 8-8 at the interval.

But Hertford were much the better side after the restart, running in 24 points, to claim a comfortable victory in the end.

Holt did grab a second Havant try but that proved a mere consolation for the visitors.