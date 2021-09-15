Lakeside 5k series awards for City of Portsmouth AC runners

Men's under-20 series winner Callum Crook, left. Picture: Paul Smith

Callum Crook topped the under-20 men’s rankings and Paul Navesey was first in the senior men’s category.

Martin Williams headed the vet men 60 section while, at the other end of the age spectrum, Evie Bramall (under-13 girls) and Lauren South (under-15 girls) were also category winners.

Other categories

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Girls under-13 series winner Evie Bramall. Picture: Paul Smith

Overall Male: 1 Ben Brown (Southampton AC), 2 Callum Crook (City of Portsmouth AC), 3 Paul Navesey (City of Portsmouth AC).

Overall Female: Emily Wicks (Aldershot Farnham & District AC), Cassie Thorp (City of Portsmouth AC), Erin Willmers (Winchester & District AC).

Under 13 Boys: Albie Atkinson (New Forest Runners)

Under 15 Boys: Patrick Atkinson (Southampton AC)

Women's under-17 series winner Harriet Burr, left. Picture: Paul Smith

Under 17 Men Ben Brown (Southampton AC)

Vet Men 40: James Baker (Chichester Runners & AC)

Vet Men 45: Matt Bosworth (City of Salisbury)

Vet Men 50: Michael Rix (Worthing & District Harriers)

Overall male winner Ben Brown. Picture: Paul Smith

Vet Men 55: Andy Green (Northbrook AC)

Vet Men 65: Russell Burton (Basingstoke & Mid Hants AC)

Vet Men 70: Don Powell (Basingstoke & Mid Hants AC)

Vet Men 75: Douglas Blyth (Farnham Runners)

Vet Men's 60 series winner Martin Williams, left. Picture: Paul Smith

Vet Men 80: Walter Thorpe (Basingstoke & Mid Hants AC)

Under 17 Women: Harriet Burr (Havant AC)

Under 20 Women: Abigail Woolaston (Andover AC)

Senior Women: Emily Wicks (Aldershot Farnham & District)

Vet Women 40: Jo Fleming (Vegan Runners)

Vet Women 45: Laura Lea (Hamwic Harriers)

Vet Women 50: Elisabeth Prinsep (Romsey Road Runners)

Vet Women 55 : Kay Noyce (Andover AC)

Vet Women 65: Helen Dean (Chichester Runners)

Top 3 (race 3)

1 Ben Brown (Southampton AC, 14:52, U17M)

2 Callum Crook 9City of Portsmouth AC, 15:24, U20M)

3 Timothy Anetts (Hardley Runners, 16:09, SM)

Rest of top 30 (local club runners only)

7 William Campbell (City of Portsmouth AC, 16:45, U17M)

8 Bradley Whitlock (City of Portsmouth AC, 16:46, U17M)

14 Mike Houston (Chichester Runners, 17:24, VM40)

15 Chris Sandy (Stubbington Green, 17:44, SM)

18 Joe O'Brien (Havant AC, 18:14, U17M

19 Edward Smyth (City of Portsmouth AC, 18:15, U20M)

20 Ben Gibbard (City of Portsmouth AC, 18:16, U17M)

23 Mike Newnham (Gosport Road Runners, 18:31, VM40)

24 Onjoro Sumba (Havant AC, 18:33, U15B)

26 Richard Turner Victory AC, 19:02, VM55)

28 Martin Williams (City of Portsmouth AC, 19:18, VM60)

30 David Fleet (Fareham Crusaders, 19:24, SM)

City of Portsmouth’s Evie Bramall (U13) was first female to finish - 34th in 19.45.

Millie Williams (Isle of Wight Tri, U20) clocked the same time, while Hannah Curtis (Denmead Striders) was first senior woman home in 21.09.