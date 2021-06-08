Last-ball dropped catch helps Railway Triangle beat Locks Heath in Hampshire League thriller

Locks Heath's Justin Cousins, right, scored a half-century in his side's nailbiting last-ball loss to Railway Triangle. Picture: Allan Hutchings

Asked to chase Locks’ 253-4 target, Foster top scored with 72 as the visitors claimed a one-wicket victory off the last ball of the Hampshire League Division 4 South game.

Openers Tom Newman (45) and Tim Godfray (18) had laid a reasonable foundation for Triangle’s run chase.

But the hosts looked to have the edge when wicket-keeper Rich Foster, batting at No 5, was fifth out with the score on 169 having hit 12 boundaries in his innings.

Triangle’s cause looked even more unlikely when they were reduced to 176-7 - still needing another 78 with nine overs remaining.

But Alex Harris walked to the crease at No 9 to hit 39 with three fours and two sixes.

He added 58 for the eighth wicket with skipper Mark Langton (20) in quick time, but Triangle still needed 20 to win when Langton was dismissed by Ben Farrington (2-48).

As nerves jangled on both sides, it came down to Triangle needing one run to tie off the final ball and two to win.

Wallis (7 not out) skied his shot and, after he was dropped, he and Ravi Thyagarajan (0) scrambled a second run to see the visitors home on 254-9.

Opener Justin Cousins (73 not out) had earlier batted throughout Locks’ 40 overs.

After opener Steve Henwood (29) and No 3 James King (27) had departed, Jon Whitfield hit 40 before No 6 Gary Rogers struck four sixes and six fours in racing to an undefeated 63.

Harris only conceded 28 runs off his eight overs but team-mate Tom Lawer saw his seven overs go for 68.

Gosport Borough 2nds defeated Ryde 2nds by five wickets after letting their visitors recover from a bad start.

The Islanders, having been put in, dipped to 35-4 before opener Mark Oatley and Freddie Boyce (45) lifted them to 184-9.

Oatley was just eight short of his century when he was run out by Gavin King.

Alex Campbell (2-29), Joe Williams (2-31) and Jordyn Dore (2-34) were among the wickets.

Ross Harrop (52) and Peter Robson (36) gave Borough a 77-run start in reply, and John Adams’ 48 not out eventually carried them to victory with 20 balls remaining.

Aaron Oliver claimed career-best league figures as Solent Rangers were beaten by Hythe & Dibden 2nds at Farlington.

Oliver bagged 5-33 including the wicket of top scorer Anurag Sharma (71) as Solent, asked to chase 210, were all out for 193 to lose by 16 runs.

No 10 Rittu Peter hit his best ever score of 34 not out, while Hythe opening bowler Tom Jones took 4-37.

Bineesh Varghese (2-30) had clean bowled both Hythe openers, but Jonjo Stovell (73) and skipper Andy Murkitt (45) then added 116 for the third wicket.