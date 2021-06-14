Latest batting collapse leaves rock bottom Purbrook still searching for first Southern Premier League win of 2021

Spinner Ian Limb claimed three wickets for Purbrook against Trojans in the club's latest Southern Premier League Division 3 loss. Picture Ian Hargreaves

Two weeks previously, a spectacular run of wickets had seen them plummet from 60-2 to 65-9 against Basingstoke & North Hants 2nds.

At the weekend they had reached 105-3 in reply to Trojans’ 214-5 total - only to see five wickets clatter for the addition of just three runs.

Figgins was first to go and it was 107-6 when Arsalan Yasin (3-13) dismissed Lee and wicket-keeper Dave Cleeve (0).

Aaron Dean only managed a single and Yasin picked up a third wicket when Brad Mengham departed for two.

Purbrook were eventually restricted to 154-9 and their fourth successive SPL Division 3 defeat leaves them rooted to the foot of the table.

Trojans openers Nigel Le Bas (53) and Ed Boyd (43) had earlier put on 60 for the first wicket after electing to bat.

When Boyd fell - one of three victims for Ian Limb (3-36) - Trojans were 120-4 in the 28th over.

Ollie Kelly (26) was then joined by Yasin and the pair added 47 before Kelly was dismissed.

However, Yasin continued to score freely and two sixes in the final over saw him finish 60 not out - the exact winning margin.

When Purbrook replied, Nisan Ahmad took wickets in his first three overs to reduce them to 31-3. But Sean Figgins - still captaining the side despite the return of former skipper Josh McCoy - and Martin Lee (29) then added 74 runs for the fifth wicket at five runs per over.

The departure of Figgins (41) sparked a dramatic collapse, before Limb and James Gurney (11) added a bit of respectability in a ninth wicket stand of 29 before Gurney was out for 11.