Paul May won six matches in two games for Cowplain Cocktails

Rovers pair Kevin Smith and Alan Baldwin each won twice, as did Tim Hampton and Kane Beale in reply.

Dave Woodacre claimed a straight sets hat-trick as Soberton A hammered Generation Platinum 8-2. Richard Billings also won his three games.

Cowplain Cocktails enjoyed a double success. First, they beat Phoenix Satellites 6-4 helped by trebles from John Taylor and Paul May.

They then edged out Portsmouth Black 6-4 with another hat-trick from May and a Taylor brace.

Reserve Chris Corner lost two five setters and also went down 19-17 in a four-set defeat against Dylan Linsell (2).

Emsworth Eagles trounced Generation Kings 8-2 with maximums from Steve Long and man of the match Callum Ship.

Generation Rhodium beat lowly Cowplain Alexandra 7-3 with Kyristian Fijalkowski (3) and Jack Smith (2) impressing. Chris Corner - who suffered another two five set defeats - Chris Bone and Ian Wield all won once in reply.

Thomas Pointer and Billy Blades won all their six games as Division 2 leaders Portsmouth Red beat clubmates Cherry 7-3 and Portsmouth Cobalt 9-1.

Dave Wiles won once against Cherry while Adrian Wong prevented a whitewash for Cobalt by beating Wiles.

Knowle Puffins overcame Sporting St Clares 8-2 helped by trebles from Mike James and Ricky Hensman.

Knowle Tenacity beat Cowplain Yellow 7-3 with two rubbers each for John Cooper, Tony Emberson and Dave McIntosh, who were all beaten by Steve Waterson.

Phoenix Saturn crushed clubmates Pluto 10-0 with their line-up of Jordi Wiesner, Richard Stone and man of the match Paul Russell.

Generation Gold remain in contention for the Division 3 title after beating Cowplain Crimson 7-3 with Ethan Cooksley (3) and Julian Sheldon (2) impressing. Jerry Wilson claimed a consolation brace.

To win the title, Gold need leaders Emsworth Cygnets to drop two points in their remaining games.

PW Black beat Emsworth Bluebell Pirates 6-4 with maximums by John Cogley and Peter Higgins.