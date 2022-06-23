Derek Holt, pictured here with Waterlooville BC committee member Jackie Buckley, led his rink to victory in the Portsmouth League game against Rowner. Picture: Sarah Standing

Priory were fortunate to come away with a draw at Leigh Park, where they trailed by seven shots with only two ends on the last rink to come.

However, Mark Miller’s rink inexplicably lost a six on the 20th end and dropped a single on the last to ensure the match score was tied.

Leigh Park took the majority of the points by winning on two rinks and drawing on another.

Rowner suffered a 21-shot loss on Waterlooville’s carpet. Phil Pinder’s rink prevented a whitewash with a seven-shot win, while Ville’s biggest success came from the 16-shot win on Derek Holt’s rink.

Fareham moved up to second place after a 22-shot win at bottom club Alexandra. They won on three rinks, led by the 15-shot victory by Cyril Friend’s rink. Captain Neil Scutt prevented the whitewash with a six-shot win.

Lee-on-the-Solent inflicted a 38-shot defeat on visitors Cowplain, picking up 15 points in the process. They had big wins on two rinks, led by the 19-shot victory by Martin Ellis’ rink. For Cowplain, a handful of shots on the last end meant that captain Dave Luffman’s rink tied.

Last Monday, third played second at Milton with Priory beating Fareham by 21 shots. Both clubs won on two rinks but Priory’s winners were both in double figures, led by the 15-shot victory by Adrian Snook’s rink.

Alexandra won for the only the second time this season, beating high-flying Rowner by 21 shots. Alex won on three rinks, led by the 16-shot victory by Don Lilley’s rink. Barry Stafford’s Rowner rink prevented a whitewash by winning the last three ends of their match.

Leigh Park made home advantage pay by beating Cowplain by 31 shots. They won on three rinks, with big wins for Carter Blanford and Mark Miller. Steve Wiggins’ Cowplain rink had an impressive 11-shot win.

Alexandra and Waverley met at Northern Parade and slugged out a 70-70 draw with both clubs winning on two rinks. The draw meant Waverley lost their 100 per cent record.

Priory took advantage of their slip to take over top spot with a 29-shot, all rink home win over Cowplain.

Again leading the way was Adrian Snook’s rink. The defeat, together with the pick-up in form by Alex, means that Cowplain are now bottom of the division.

Rowner recovered from two straight losses to win by 19 shots at Leigh Park. They won on three rinks, led by the 15-shot win on Graeme Coles’ rink. Mark Miller’s men prevented a whitewash with a three-shot win.

Lee-on-the-Solent maintained their good form with a 23-shot home win over Waterlooville. While both clubs won on two rinks, the Solent team had double digit wins on theirs.

Division 2 leaders Vospers dropped Portsmouth Water further in the mire as they handed them a 14-shot defeat at Northern Parade. Whilst both clubs won on two rinks, Vospers had bigger margins.

There was a startling game on the peninsula as Gosport thrashed visitors Star & Crescent by 89 shots. Unsurprisingly, Gosport won on all four rinks, with Andrew Shermen’s side winning by 42 shots.

Gosport couldn’t follow that up with another success, losing by 11 shots against Milton Park. With both clubs winning on two rinks, the 22-shot win by Tony Hall’s rink swung the match Milton’s way.

Star & Crescent recovered from their Gosport thrashing to defeat visitors Portsmouth Water by 16 shots. With both clubs winning on two rinks, the 13-shot win by Brent Riste’s side was outdone by the 21-shot win by Geoff Dyer’s quartet for Star.

Vospers handed out a 35-shot defeat to visitors Naismith, winning on all four rinks.

The previous week’s Division 3 games saw Denmead further extend their lead after their 20-shot, three-rink home win over second placed Purbrook Heath. Leading the way for Denmead was Glyn Jones’ men with a 17-shot win.

Gas Social took over second spot with their 24-shot win at Pembroke Gardens. They would have won on all four ends if the Pembroke rink led by David Brookes had not taken the last three ends to win by a single shot.

With Denmead having a bye, Gas lost to third placed Purbrook by 11 shots, but remained second on shot difference. With both clubs winning on two rinks, it was the 14-shot victory by Mike Frank’s quartet that turned the match Purbrook’s way.

Pembroke Gardens finally recorded their first win of the season, by 14 shots over visitors Bridgemary. Whilst three rinks had a close battle, David Brookes’ quartet again proved their worth with their 23-shot victory.