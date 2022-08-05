Copnor claimed a 5-4 win in the Division 2 fixture with captain John Wyatt and Stacey Wearn also taking a singles success.

The visitors then won two doubles, through the Paul Harvey/Wearn and Wyatt/Adam Osbourne pairings.

Dan Lee (32 break) and Wayne Rendle had put Bananas into a 2-0 lead, with Lee Rendle claiming their other win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Curtis helped Cowplain B claim derby bragging rights over Cowplain Misfits.

Copnor D only needed to win one of the three doubles frames to clinch victory over Waterlooville C.

Dave Glover and Alan George ensured they won the first, with the next two drawn for a 6-3 victory.

Dave Glover (33 break), Mick Hall and Steve Green also won for Copnor, with Richie Burnett and Rob Derry replying.

Craneswater R won 6-3 at Bellair X with singles frames for James Sorrell, Pete Parsons, Tom Wells, Grant Vernon and Chris Davies.

Karl Smith had made it 1-1 with Bellair also winning in the doubles through Andy Howell/Dave Riddell and Kenny Morgan/Trevor Sanders.

Cowplain B claimed derby bragging rights over Cowplain Misfits with a 5-4 victory in Division 3.

Frame winners for the B team were James Curtis and Ioan Moon before their side claimed all three doubles matches. Dean Bates, Dave Weedon, Ryan Houghton and Steve Dewhurst had put Misfits in control.

In the battle of the two bowls clubs, North End pipped Alexandra.

Alex twice led through Alan Freemantle and Matt Sheath, but North End led 3-2 through Paul Chivers, Mike Dorey and Steve McDermott.

North End levelled going into the pairs, and won two of them thanks to the Chivers/Adrian Pledge and Mike Dorey/Derek Sandy combinations.

Emsworth A enjoyed life on their own tables as they beat Portchester X 6-3 in the top flight.

Matt James and Justin Andrews put Portchester 2-1 up, but the hosts led 4-2 thanks to Charlie Bloxham, Bobby Terry, Phil Andrews and Chris Hardyman.

Bloxham/Shaun Toms and Terry/Andrews took their team past the winning post in the doubles.