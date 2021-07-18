Lee hits maiden 1st XI hundred as Purbrook finally claim first Southern Premier League victory of 2021

Martin Lee struck his maiden 1st XI century as Purbrook claimed a maiden SPL Division 3 win of 2021. Pic Mick Young

Lee hit an unbeaten 102, batting throughout the 40 overs as Purbrook - plagued by low scores all season - amassed 234-3 after winning the toss against Hythe & Dibden.

Lee - whose career best remains the 169 not out to scored for Purbrook’s 3rds against Fareham & Crofton 4ths in 2019 - struck 13 fours and two sixes in his 113-ball innings.

He shared stands of 84 for the second wicket with Josh McCoy (46), 51 for the third with captain Sean Figgins (30) and an unbroken 73 for the fourth with Brad Mengham (27 not out).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Amis (2-23) made early inroads into the hosts’ reply, including the dismissal of skipper Tom Gates - caught by John Moller for just a single.

Middle order pair Wayne Royan (32) and Zak Miller (24) put on 47 for the fifth wicket, but the only other stand of note was 28 for the last wicket between Tim Ndowora (17) and Tom Jones (15) that ended when the former was run out by Moller with the score on 174.

The first win of 2021, by a 60-run margin, takes Purbrook off the bottom.

Tichborne Park are now at the foot of the table after a 98-run hammering by Portsmouth & Southsea.

Jack Davies and skipper Ben Saunders were the P & S stars.

Davies top scored with 74 to help his side - 50-4 at one stage - amassed 214-7.

Tom Benfield (37) helped Davies add 79 for the fifth wicket and Dean Lee (26) a further 49 for the sixth wicket.

Tichborne reached 57-2 in reply, before Saunders produced a match-winning spell.

He proceeded to bag six wickets in a row, finishing with an SPL best 6-27 as Park slumped to 111-8. His haul included the wicket of top scorer Thomas Allam (64) who was caught by Shaun Briggs.