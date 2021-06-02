Lee-on-the-Solent star George Saunders produces sensational last hole eagle to help Hampshire claim narrow South East League victory against Kent

George Saunders. Picture: Andrew Griffin

The University of Tennessee student had been two-down with six to play against Conor Byers, writes ANDREW GRIFFIN.

Leading 3-2, Hampshire needed at least a half from the two matches left out on the course they were trailing in, to stand any chance of extending their 100 per cent start to the South East League season.

Hampshire captain Neil Dawson was stood by the 18th green on the slopes of Twyford Down next to the M3, fearing his hopes of winning his first home match in charge were sliding away quicker than a putt on that treacherous green.

Saunders, from Lee-on-the-Solent GC, had been three-down before a birdie from 12 feet at the 12th was followed by a win with a par at the 13th .

But birdie putts had slipped by on 16 and 17, from 12 and 20 feet respectively.

Saunders left his approach to the 18th with a seven-iron some 20 feet from the pin on the right of the par five – with Byers a couple of feet further away on the left.

Kent were looking comfortable as Byers rolled up his putt for a tap-in birdie – only for Saunders, who won Hockley’s Delhi Cup as a junior five years ago, to roll in his eagle.

It left Blackmoor’s Sam Parsons, playing behind Saunders, to hold on to his slender advantage against Ollie Sly to secure the points for Dawson’s men.

Parsons edged ahead after making a four-foot birdie on the 17th – after a booming drive left him 20 yards short on the 396-yard downhill hole.

Hayling’s Toby Burden, playing in the anchor match, beat Nick Panting 6&5 after Lagonda Trophy winner Ben Quinney had won the top match to give Kent the first point.

Rowlands Castle’s Darren Wright put Hampshire 3-1 up with a 3&2 win over George Crow only for new clubmate Colin Roope, the previous county captain, to lose 4&3 to Alfie Hickman.