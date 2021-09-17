Leigh Park Boxing Club’s John-Henry Keet claims Junior Southern  Counties title

Leigh Park Boxing Club have produced their first Southern Counties champion since Billy Bessey took over as owner.

By Simon Carter
Friday, 17th September 2021, 10:34 am
From left - Billy Bessey, John-Henry Keet and Rob Ford

John-Henry Keet, 14, won a points verdict after three rounds against Liam Dunne (Odyssey Boxing Club, Ashford, Middlesex) in the Junior Southern Counties Under-62kg category final in Brighton.

Keet now travels to Bristol to face local boxer Teo Miles (Barton Hill BC) in the national quarter-finals.

Another victory would take him to Newcastle the following weekend, where the national semi-final and final are due to be staged on successive days.

Keet is trained by Leigh Park head coach Rob Ford, and Bessey said: ‘We’re all really excited about John-Henry’s win - it’s a big thing for a club like ours.

‘Everyone’s buzzing about it.’

