The popular group started at Canoe Lake in the summer of 2018, moving to Milton Village Hall for the winter. But, such was the group’s rapid growth, they progressed to the nearby Sports Hall at Milton Cross School.

Twenty two registered members will return after a summer break to their new home at Charter Community Sports Centre next week.

The group celebrated their fourth birthday with a gathering at Eastney Community Centre. Many of the founder members are still with the club and were in attendance.

Walkie Talkies netball group

It’s been a labour of love for Debbie Laycock, from Netball in the Community, who started the group and still leads most of the sessions.

She said: ‘When we held the first session I don’t think we had any expectation that we’d still be going.

‘We’ve grown in number as well as skill and ability but, more importantly, lifelong friendships have been formed and finding and sealing those bonds is immeasurable.

‘I love that we have found something special through netball, but it isn’t always about the netball.’

Annual awards were presented at the recent celebration with Lesley Smith awarded both Laycock’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year awards.

‘I am lost for words to be given the awards by such a lovely group of ladies,’ she remarked.

Amelia Glover was awarded Most Improved Player of the Year and said: ‘What an amazing day! So happy to be part of such a superb community team and thrilled with by totally unexpected and beautiful award.’

Thanks were also made to hosts Julie Kill and Carol Rawlings and volunteers Jackie Powell and Mary Simmons for their help organising the fourth birthday celebrations.

Laycock added: ‘Walkie Talkies is all about fun and being friendly. We have ladies who have recently transitioned out of ‘full fat’ netball alongside ladies who haven’t played for years.