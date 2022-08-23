Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But they will miss out on promotion if Portsmouth-based Kerala manage to win their final game of the County Division 3 South season against Langley Manor 2nds this weekend.

Second-placed Kerala enjoy an 11-point lead over Locks following their nine-wicket slaying of New Milton 2nds.

Locks have suffered just two defeats in 2022, to top two Calmore Sports and Kerala, and those losses could sentence them to another season of third tier cricket.

Ian Stobbs of Locks Heath in batting action against Fareham and Crofton 2nds. Picture: Neil Marshall

They were bowled out for 147 by a Fareham & Crofton side who are now condemned to relegation.

Ian Stobbs top scored with 42 while Joe Baker was out for 38 - leaving him six runs short of becoming only the second batter in the entire Hampshire League structure to score 1,000 league runs this year.

Sam Lindsay (4-34) and James Hawley (3-38) impressed as Locks lost their last six wickets for 32 runs.

Locks’ total was still far too good for F & C, though, who were routed for 78 to suffer a 12th loss in 16 games (two of which were tied).

Fareham and Crofton 2nd Hampshire League Locks Heath Recreation Ground, Titchfield Common, PO144JX Fareham & Crofton's Alex Thomas appeals for a run out. Picture: Neil Marshall

Dillon Coe bagged 4-17 off nine overs - including the wicket of opener and top scorer Ryan Fitsell (15) - while Saransh Gupta (3-25) accounted for the tail.

Over at Rugby Camp, Presh Prasad (50 not out) and Bobino Rajan (47 not out off 21 balls) took Kerala to their 129 victory target in the 16th over.

Rajan finished it off with his second six, while he also stroked seven boundaries.

Locks Heath's Saransh Gupta kicks the ball away to prevent it hitting the stumps. Picture: Neil Marshall

All six bowlers Kerala used had taken a wicket when Milton were restricted to 128-9 after choosing to bat.

Skipper Gavin King struck a remarkable century as Gosport Borough 2nds thrashed Folland (Hamble) by 10 wickets.

Replying to the hosts 197-8 total, King and opening partner Ephraim Royle knocked off the runs in 33 overs.

While Royle was content to play a supporting role with an unbeaten 40, King raced along to 131 not out.

Fareham and Crofton 2nds bowler Sam Lindsay. Picture: Neil Marshall

He cracked 19 fours and four sixes in reaching his first hundred since a career best 202 not out against Steep in County Division 4 South three years ago.

It was a day to remember for King, who had earlier bagged 4-43, including the wickets of top scorers Perys Larcombe and Rajeev Verma who both made 58.

Opener Sayeed Shahid’s unbeaten half-century helped Portsmouth & Southsea 2nds defeat Mudeford at St James.

Asked to chase 183, P & S won by six wickets in the 39th over with Shahid hitting an undefeated 62.

Earlier, Bronson Carrasco belted a six off the fourth ball of the 45th over, bowled by Dean Wilson, but was caught by Alex Davidson off the next delivery - Wilson closing with 4-25.

That ended a 33-run last-wicket stand, but P & S still cruised home.