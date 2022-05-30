The opener hit an unbeaten 118 - equalling his joint second highest career high - as Locks strolled to a 10-wicket success after being asked to chase 212 for victory against Verwood in County Division 3 South.

Matt Wake - the Locks CC chairman and recently installed coach at Portsmouth RFC - played second fiddle to Baker with an undefeated 62 as his side won with four overs and one ball to spare.

Baker’s Bradmanesque run began with an unbeaten 112 for Locks in a friendly against Lyndhurst & Ashurst. That was followed by an undefeated 118 in the HL opener against Cadnam on May 7 and a career best 136 against Bashley 3rds a week later.

Locks Heath opener Joe Baker has scored four centuries in his last six innings

Prior to that, Baker had only scored two centuries in 73 matches for the club.

Verwood had posted 211-5 at Potterne Park with opener Scott McLeonards batting throughout the 45 overs to end unbeaten on 58.

Locks are one of three teams in the division still boasting a 100 per cent record, along with leaders Calmore 2nds and Kerala.

Prajun Kallidil top scored with 37 not out as Portsmouth-based Kerala defeated Sway 2nds by six wickets at Rugby Camp.

The visitors had chosen to bat but Jinoy Mathai (2-22) dismissed both openers cheaply, Sway slipping to 5-2 before they recovered to 148 all out.

Calmore handed rock bottom Gosport Borough 2nds a 155-run caning at Privett Park.

Opener Michael Cook (106) helped Calmore post 266-6 before Mike West (4-26) ripped through Gosport’s middle order as they collapsed from 72-3 to 111 all out (Lee Butcher 36).

No 8 Lenny Field (46) top scored as Portsmouth & Southsea 2nds were dismissed for 124 by Cadnam at St James’ Hospital.