Playing for the 2nds against Ellingham, the duo put on a staggering 321 for the second wicket - setting a new club record in the process - with Smith leading the way with a phenomenal 226 not out.

Smith lashed 22 fours and 11 sixes, including five sixes in Andy Jones’ sole over which cost 39 runs!

It was very nearly another Sarisbury club record, but that is still held by Hafiz Majid who hit 230 against Langley Manor in 2000, the season the former Pakistan U19 international ended up as the Hampshire League’s top scorer with 1,122 runs.

Elliot Smith (circled) blitzed 226 for Sarisbury 2nds against Ellingham, just four short of equalling the club record for highest innings.

Josh Hill also went close to beating Majid’s record last year, with a blistering 223 off just 98 balls for Sarisbury 2nds against Portsmouth & Southsea 2nds last year.

Orr struck 117, only his second ever century for Sarisbury and his first for 18 years, in a team total of 378-2 off 45 overs at Allotment Road.

Ellingham replied with 222-7 to lose the County Division 3 South encounter by 156 runs.

Simon Orr hit his first century for 18 years, sharing a triple century stand with Elliot Smith for Sarisbury 2nds against Ellingham. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

It was in the 41st over when Smith launched his boundary frenzy. Brought into the attack as the seventh bowler Ellingham had used, Jones’ first delivery was hit to the boundary.

The next, a no ball, was slapped over the ropes by Smith for a six. The next two went for six and four before Smith whacked three more sixes in a row. Jones did not bowl another over.

Bobby Ball was then the eighth bowler Ellingham used, but he fared little better - conceding 38 runs off his two overs.

Having joined the club in 2020 - he had previously played for Cambridgeshire club Ramsey - Smith had only previously passed 50 twice for Sarisbury, with a top score of 104 for the 3rds against Burridge 3rds in his first season.

Orr, meanwhile, had only previously scored one hundred in his long association with Sarisbury - 125 in a friendly in 2004!

Prior to the weekend, his highest league score had been 76 in August 2003.

Orr had joined opener Smith in the middle when Will Bolton (5) fell with the score on 38. The score had advanced to 359 when Orr was dismissed.

Having missed out with the bat, Bolton at least contributed with the ball when Ellingham replied.

Andy Donaghue(97) and Sean Leadbetter (82 not out) had taken the visitors to 188-2, but Bolton bagged 4-27 in four overs as Ellingham finished well adrift.

As remarkable as Smith’s double ton was, it wasn’t even the highest innings in the Hampshire League at the weekend - former England Test all-rounder Rikki Clarke slammed 229 playing for Shrewton in County Division 2.