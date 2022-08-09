But they still trail second-placed Kerala by 11 points - the top two go up - with just three weeks of the Division 3 South campaign remaining.

Locks rattled up 280-8 before routing the New Forest side for just 60 - the wickets being shared between just three bowlers.

Opening pair Ben Farrington (4-15) and Mohsin Sabri (3-36) did the early damage while Dillon Coe (3-8) claimed three of the last four Sway wickets.

Locks Heath bowler Dillon Coe took three cheap wickets in his side's 220-run hammering of Sway 2nds. Photo by Alex Shute

Teenager Farrington is now the third highest wicket-taker in the division with 23 victims at 15.3.

Team-mate Joe Baker is the leading runscorer in the section with 927 after hitting 36 at the top of the Locks order.

Joe Acaster top scored with 69 off 57 balls before Adam Brown came in at No 7 to swat 53 off 43 deliveries.

Sway also conceded 27 wides in a total of 39 extras.

There is a crucial top-of-the-table clash this coming weekend with leaders Calmore hosting Kerala. A 15th successive Calmore win could allow Locks to leap into the second promotion spot if they beat Portsmouth & Southsea 2nds.

Kerala notched up their 13th win in 14 games after bowling Mudeford out for 139 at Rugby Camp.

Skipper Dawn Ambi took his league wickets tally to 39 - 13 more than anyone else in the division - with 3-26.

Ambi then weighed in with an unbeaten 28 at No 7 as Kerala reached their modest target for the loss of five wickets in the 21st over.

Calmore warmed up for their clash with Kerala by handing Verwood a 75-run defeat at Potterne Park.

Opener Paul Lock hit 102, his maiden league century, as Calmore rattled up 250-6, while skipper Mike West struck an unbeaten 66. Verwood were restricted to 175-9 (Ryan Lomax 4-17) as the leaders maintained their 100 per cent record.

The top three Sarisbury 2nds batters all struck half-centuries in a nine-wicket drubbing of Fareham & Crofton 2nds.

Asked to chase 198 for victory, Simon Orr (69 not out) and Will Bolton (51) put on 100 for the first wicket.

Matthew Journeaux (58 not out off 34 balls) then shared an unbroken second wicket stand of 98 with Orr as Sarisbury won in the 29th over.

Jon Tucker had rescued relegation-haunted F & C from a dismal start and helped them set a respectable total. Coming in at 33-4, he struck 90 off 81 balls - just one short of equalling his career best set six years ago.

He struck 16 fours and a six before being bowled by Phil Jewell. F & C ended on 197-8 - Michael Poyner taking 3-38 and Matthew Sanders 2-12 off nine overs.

Cadnam were made to pay for their wayward bowling as they suffered a 21-run loss to Gosport Borough 2nds at Privett Park.

The visitors sent down 39 wides as part of a huge total of 60 extras - more than any Gosport batter managed on their own in a total of 254-8.

James Ewart top scored with 57 while skipper Gavin King, batting at No 8, hit an unbeaten 43 off 41 balls.

Cadnam replied with 233-6, losing by 21 runs.