Lofty milestones are clocked up by volunteer Katherine Newell and parkrun enthusiast Laura McKenzie at Southsea 5k course

Both keen volunteer Newell and parkrun enthusiast McKenzie clocked up lofty milestones at the seafront event last weekend.

Showing their great longevity to the popular Saturday morning 5k events, the pair were part of their 350th parkruns.

On what was a grand personal occasion, Lordshill Road Runners' McKenzie came home in a personal best Southsea course time of 21mins 46secs.

While Newell continued her fine volunteering service, once again on hand to ensure the safe running of another Southsea parkrun.

Teenager Ben Brown was first back of the 357 finishers on the seafront course, completing the 5k distance in a time of 15:01.

n Bayside Tri Club member Tom Barnard took on the Lee parkrun - and was first of the 364 finishers to make it back.

He clocked a time of 17:51, reaching the finish just four seconds before the next home, Luke Willis, in 17:55.

n Fareham had just two shy of 250 finishers in their latest parkrun event.

Well-known area runner James Baker, of Chichester Runners, headed the 248 who completed the 5k course in a time of 16:48.

n The Havant and Portsmouth Lakeside events both had more than 200 finishers complete their respective courses.

At Havant, 222 managed to make it back after tackling the 5k distance while the Portsmouth Lakeside course saw 217 runners turn out.

Meanwhile, Jen Granger led the 186 finishers in the Whiteley parkrun, with a female first to complete the 5k distance (17:44).

