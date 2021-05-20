Lucas Ballingall aiming to emulate brother Mikey McKinson and win first career belt

Lucas Ballingall takes on Myron Mills in Sheffield tomorrow night for the English lightweight title. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Getty Images.

Now he is hoping another seizes his big chance by landing the first belt of his career.

Michael trains both sons Lucas Ballingall and Mikey McKinson, who claimed his fourth title by beating Chris Kongo for the WBO Global welterweight prize in March.

Despite Lucas being scheduled to fight for his belt before his brother, he has had to take a back seat following some terrible misfortune.

But now his time has arrived with a battle against Myron Mills in Sheffield tomorrow night for the English lightweight title.

Lucas, 24, has already seen three fights for belts fall through, but Michael says his time has finally arrived to propel himself onto the stage where his brother currently stands.

Ballingall senior said: ‘I’m confident in my man, I’m very confident in him. He’s a big lightweight, Lucas. It’s all about who plays the game right on the night, the right game plan on the night wins the fight.

‘It would be a good one, both lads with belts in the same gym, both brothers - it can only make the other fighters in the gym want to be like that as well.

‘It’s all good. His brother will be coming on the day to support so it’s all good.

‘It’s down to Lucas to emulate what his brother has done in his own way.

'Obviously, he’s had loads of problems and stuff where he’s had injuries, his opponents have had injuries, people pulling away from fights and stuff like that.

‘But getting that loss in Belarus has really worked to his advantage because people want to fight him.'

Lucas heads into the biggest night of his career carrying a defeat in his last fight in Belarus last July - the only blemish on his 13-1 record.

Mills also has a solitary defeat in his 15 bouts as a professional.

Balligall senior is expecting a close contest but is hopeful another belt will be added to the family collection.

He added: 'Myron Mills has to be respected for the wins that he’s had and the fact he’s English champion.

‘We have to go into the ring knowing that and working the game plan out.

'Both fighters are well schooled and well skilled, they’ve got very good IQs.

‘It’s trying to get him to play into our game and he’s trying to get us to play into him.

‘Without giving too much away, Michael and Lucas are two totally different styles of boxing.

‘It’s going to be a technical fight with a lot of action involved, not a lot of waiting about, it’s not going to be one of those standing with each other.'