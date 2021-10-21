Lucas Ballingall's promise to Pompey fight fans ahead of homecoming bout

Lucas Ballingall fights in Pompey for the first time in nearly three years on Saturday

Ballingall, 24, is part of a packed card of home city fighters on Saturday’s ‘Pompey Assemble’ show on South Parade Pier.

With his previous three fights taking place in Rome, Sheffield and Belarus, Ballingall cannot wait to walk out to the 'amazing' home backing the Pompey supporters provide.

Since his last bout in his home city in December 2019, he has made the step up to super-lightweight after narrowingly missing out on victory in a fiercely contested battle with English lightweight title holder Myron Mills in May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Ballingall is adamant those who come out to support him this weekend will see the very best of him having made the step up in weight.

He said: ‘I’m excited. This is my first time fighting back-to-back within a few weeks - it’s only three weeks after - but it’s been like going back into a mini-camp.

‘I’m very confident I’m going to be putting on the best performance of my career at the pier.

‘I just know whoever it is (opponent) I’m going to look good against. In front of my own support as well, I want to show them how good I really am.

‘Hopefully I can put on a display for my support in Pompey - the Pompey fans.’

Ballingall's gym team-mates Harley Hodgetts, Matt King and Elley Booth also feature on what promises to be a great boxing return to the city following the enforced break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And Ballingall says he's just as excited to cheer on his fellow stable members as he is stepping inside the ring himself.

He said: ‘It was South Parade Pier the last time I fought in Pompey and this is a great show to be a part of as well. Three of my team-mates, Matt (King), Elley (Booth) and Harley (Hodgetts), are on it as well so it’s not just me it’s the whole team.

‘We’re all training alongside each other for the same date, we’re all excited, I’m buzzing to perform myself and watch the team perform and all the other local talent on the show as well.

‘The Pompey support is crazy and even though the pier is only small, the atmosphere there is second to none, it’s amazing.’

Leigh Park light-heavyweight Joel McIntyre makes his ring return as the headline act of the evening.