Marston and Jalill hit unbeaten half-centuries as Portsmouth romp to Southern Premier League victory

Both batters ended on 67 not out as the visitors eased to their victory target by eight wickets after Liphook had posted 214-9 off their 45 overs.

Marston had 10 boundaries in his 84-ball stay at the crease, but Jalill compiled his runs off half that number - hitting 10 fours and two sixes in his 42-ball knock, his second SPL half-century of the season.

Skipper Ben Duggan (54) had helped Marston add 93 for the third wicket as inconsistent Portsmouth claimed their sixth win in 11 Division 1 matches.

Portsmouth's Minhaj Jalill hit an unbeaten 67 in the victory over Liphook & Ripsley. Picture by Bob Selley.

Opener Ryan Covey (73) and Richard Covey (43) had helped Liphook reach 104-1. But Reuben McArdle (3-32), Rakshith Rao (2-36) and Ashan Silva (2-37) hauled Portsmouth back into the contest at Ripsley Park.

Elsewhere, Rob Snell and Ross Whye hit their maiden 1st XI centuries as Ventnor chased down their 242 target against Sparsholt.

Batting at No 3, Snell hit exactly 100 off 106 balls with 18 boundaries. And No 5 Whyte also ended unbeaten on 100, reaching his century with his third six when the scores were level. He faced 82 balls, collecting 14 fours as well as his maximums.