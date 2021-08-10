Martin Eggleton’s rink stars as Priory open up huge lead in Portsmouth & District Bowls League City Division table

Martin Eggleton (Priory Club). Picture: Mick Young

They won on all three rinks to record a 42-shot home success over Gas Social, with Martin Eggleton’s rink winning by 21 shots, writes DAVE WILDMAN.

Naismith recorded a four-shot home win over Milton Park which was all thanks to the 16-shot triumph by Alan Cobb’s rink as they lost the other two.

In Division B, with leaders Waverley’s match having to be postponed, Alexandra took advantage to take over the top spot with a 27-shot success at Star & Crescent.

Alex won on all rinks but had to thank the 19-shot win on Don Lilley’s rink for the size of their triumph.

Alex also welcomed back captain Carl Baggott after his recovery from a heart stent operation.

Alex lead the division by four points but have played two games more than arch rivals Waverley.

Portsmouth Water claimed a four-shot home win over Cosham Park, which was all down to the 16-shot success by Mick ‘Curly’ Edney’s rink as they lost the other two.

Havant & Waterlooville

The top two both lost their latest fixtures.

Leaders Leigh Park were beaten by 20 shots following their trip to Waterlooville.

Making full use of their carpet, Ville won all three rinks, led by the 10-shot win on John Faithful’s rink.

Meanwhile, Cowplain again proved fallible on grass as they were beaten by five shots at Emsworth, the hosts winning on two rinks.

The match between Hayling Island and Denmead needed the calculators out to see who won as Hayling had two rinks playing one short which meant they both lost 25 per cent of their match score.

Hayling finally won by four shots, thanks to the eight-shot victory on Ray Hoskins’ rink, but they were made to work hard for it as they dropped six shots on the last two ends.

Gosport & Fareham

The top two met at Rowner as the home club took on Lee-on-the-Solent.

It ended with Rowner extending their lead at the top to 22 points with a 10-shot win. But they had to thank Phil Pinder’s rink for the victory as their 18-shot win more than made up for the losses suffered by their team-mates’ rinks.